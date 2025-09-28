Yanga storm past Wiliete to set up Silver Strikers FC showdown in CAF Champions League

Dar es Salaam. Yanga SC proved once again that they are a force to be reckoned with in African football after cruising past Angola’s Wiliete SC 2-0 in Dar es Salaam on Saturday, completing a dominant 5-0 aggregate victory to reach the second preliminary round of the CAF Champions League.

The Tanzanian champions entered the contest with a healthy 3-0 advantage from the first leg in Angola, but head coach Romain Folz refused to take chances, setting up a balanced side that delivered another disciplined performance in front of their home supporters at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

The first half was a cagey affair, with both sides probing for openings.

Wiliete looked determined to find an early goal that could change the complexion of the tie, and they nearly succeeded when striker Junior rose highest to meet a cross, only for his header to crash against the crossbar with goalkeeper Djigui Diarra beaten.

That scare aside, Yanga controlled possession but struggled to break down Wiliete’s compact defensive shape. The teams went into the break level at 0-0, with the aggregate score still heavily in Yanga’s favor.

The breakthrough came midway through the second half. In the 70th minute, Ivorian forward Pacome Zouzoua combined beautifully with Andy Boyeli before slotting calmly past Agostinho Calunga to put Yanga ahead.

The goal sparked wild celebrations in the stands as Zouzoua showed his composure and attacking instincts on the big stage.

From that point, the home side grew in confidence and pressed for more.

Their persistence was rewarded in the 86th minute when defender Aziz Andabwile made a perfectly timed run to meet Offen Chikola’s corner, planting a firm header into the net to double the lead and effectively seal the contest.

Folz, who has been experimenting with different lineups in the early stages of the season, handed starting opportunities to Kibwana Shomari, Dickson Job, Maxi Nzengeli, and Mudathir Yahya.

The changes did not disrupt Yanga’s rhythm, as the team extended their flawless start to the campaign with five straight wins across all competitions without conceding a single goal.

The defensive solidity, combined with clinical finishing at crucial moments, has been a hallmark of Yanga’s game under Folz.

The victory now sets up an enticing tie against Malawi’s Silver Strikers in the next round.

The Malawian outfit progressed after eliminating Elgeco Plus of Madagascar on away goals, following a 1-1 draw in Antananarivo and a goalless stalemate in Lilongwe.

The first leg of the upcoming clash will be played in Malawi between October 17 and 19, with the return leg in Dar es Salaam scheduled between October 24 and 26.

Yanga will be aiming to reach the group stage of the CAF Champions League for the third consecutive season, a milestone that would further underline their growing stature in continental football.