Fallen veteran politician Lukuvi leaves behind widow, three children – Family

Dodoma. Speaking on the passing of Minister William Lukuvi, his brother-in-law, Titus Kalinga, described the late politician as a strong pillar, saying that with his death, it feels as though a baobab tree has fallen.

“This was my brother-in-law. I married his sister, and he in turn married my cousin. So we have always been close, and our families shared a very close relationship,” Kalinga said.

Mr Kalinga revealed that Lukuvi leaves behind three children – two sons and a daughter – but added that he could not comment further as the mourning period is currently under government protocol.

Related National Parliamentary committees suspend sittings as MPs mourn veteran politician Lukuvi

Minister for Agriculture, Daniel Chongolo, described Lukuvi’s wisdom, prudence and composure as qualities that enabled him to be consistently elected as a Member of Parliament since 1995.

“Because of these admirable traits, he was able to easily engage with both local leaders and the people of Ismani Constituency. In politics, he also served as an adviser to fellow politicians,” Chongolo said.

Chongolo, who represents Makambako Constituency in Parliament, added that the nation has lost not only a family member, a parliamentarian, and a ruling party figure but also a long-serving leader who consistently dedicated himself to public service.

Deputy Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Hamad Hassan Chande, said Lukuvi played a unifying role among MPs, helping to interpret the perspectives of different legislators.