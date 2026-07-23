Finance Minister eyes investors ahead of London bond listing

London. Finance Minister Khamis Mussa Omar has urged international investors to seize investment opportunities in Tanzania as the country prepares to list its inaugural Tanzanian shilling-denominated offshore bond on the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

The minister, who is on a six-day visit to the United Kingdom, is due to officiate the landmark listing while also promoting Tanzania Development Vision 2050 and the Fourth Five-Year Development Plan to global investors.

Addressing the Tanzania Strategic Investment and Partnership Forum in London on Thursday, July 23, 2026, Mr Omar highlighted opportunities in infrastructure, energy, manufacturing, agriculture, mining, tourism, renewable energy, critical minerals and financial services.

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The forum, organised by the Ministry of Finance in collaboration with Standard Bank, brought together senior executives from leading global financial institutions, insurers and risk management firms.

Mr Omar said the government had created a favourable investment climate, including tax incentives, to attract private capital needed to implement Development Vision 2050, which targets a $1 trillion economy by 2050. He noted that about 70 percent of the required financing is expected to come from the private sector.

Presenting Tanzania's economic outlook, he said the economy expanded by 5.9 percent in 2025, up from 5.5 percent in 2024, while inflation remained below five percent. He added that the fiscal deficit had narrowed to 3.1 percent of GDP, domestic revenue now finances 74.2 percent of the national budget, and the country's public debt remains sustainable, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Standard Bank Europe deputy chief executive Ian Carson and Stanbic Bank Tanzania chief executive Manzi Rwegasira reaffirmed their institutions' commitment to linking Africa with international capital markets. They described Tanzania as one of Africa's most attractive long-term investment destinations, noting that investor turnout exceeded expectations.

Tanzania's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Ambassador Mbelwa Kairuki, said the government remained committed to maintaining regular dialogue with international investors. "Tanzania is pursuing an ambitious programme of economic transformation anchored on sound macroeconomic management, structural reforms and private sector participation. We welcome continued engagement with international investors as partners in delivering sustainable and inclusive economic growth," he said.

Investors sought updates on the proposed $42 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, with Mr Omar saying negotiations had advanced significantly and that the remaining issues largely involved the commercial partners' internal processes.

Discussions also focused on the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), the ports of Dar es Salaam, Tanga and Mtwara, regional trade corridors, foreign exchange availability, energy security, the digital economy and value addition in agriculture, including the Cotton-to-Cloth initiative.