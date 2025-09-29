Fire guts girls’ school dormitory in Mwanga, 46 students treated for shock

Mwanga. A fire of unknown origin has razed a dormitory at Asharose Migiro Girls’ Secondary School in Makuyuni hamlet, Mwanga District, Kilimanjaro Region, leaving 46 students in shock.

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of September 29, 2025, destroyed property including 354 beds and mattresses, 32 wardrobes, and 32 shoe racks.









Kilimanjaro Regional Fire and Rescue Commander, Jeremiah Mkomagi, confirmed the incident, saying no lives were lost.

“The cause of the fire is yet to be established. A thorough investigation is under way.

There were no injuries, but 46 students experienced shock and were rushed to Mwilange Health Centre for treatment,” he said.