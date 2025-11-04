Former chairman for CCM for Shinyanga Region dies, remembered as steadfast and committed

Shinyanga. Former Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) Shinyanga Regional Chairman Hamis Mgeja passed away on 3 November 2025, leaving behind a legacy as a friend, a brother, a person of strong conviction and a veteran in politics.

Leaders and residents have been paying tribute to Mgeja, remembering him as a man who stood firm in his beliefs and worked tirelessly for his community.

Speaking to on 4 November, Ezekiel Maige recalled Mgeja’s unwavering stance during challenging times. “I remember him for his steadfastness in what he believed. I witnessed this personally during a period of political turmoil. He stood firmly with me,” Maige said.

He added, “He always said he would stand with you, no matter the circumstances. I experienced this when I faced political challenges and false accusations. I had the chance to speak with him, and he listened carefully, seeking the truth. He spoke honestly at public meetings in the villages of Nundu and Segese in Kahama District.”

Simiyu Regional Commissioner Anamringi Macha described Mgeja as “a rock and a teacher in politics.” In a message shared on a WhatsApp group, Macha said, “He participated in numerous political meetings and was among those who made significant contributions to strengthening democracy and promoting citizen participation in nation-building.”

Residents also remembered Mgeja for his approachable nature. Shinyanga resident Mary Maua said, “I will remember him for his humour and his cooperation with citizens on social and community matters. He always put people first.”