Our silence was not abandonment: A message to our readers

Tanzania is navigating an unprecedented moment. As we reflect on the 2025 elections, the events that unfolded, and the lives that were changed, we find ourselves piecing together a difficult chapter in our nation’s history.

In every election cycle, the media has stood at the forefront, informing the public, reinforcing checks and balances, safeguarding accountability, and educating citizens on their role in the democratic process.

Yet this time, the unfolding events left many astonished, grieving, and still asking, “Where was the media?”

The Election Day and post-election unrest led to the tragic loss of life and destruction of property. In such critical times, the public rightly expects timely reporting and guidance on safety measures. However, during those moments, Tanzanian media were unable to fully perform their foundational duty of informing the nation when it was needed most.

Mwananchi Communications Limited, through Mwananchi, The Citizen, and Mwanaspoti, has long been a trusted pillar for credible information. Our audiences look to us for clarity, truth, and context. When they could not find us, many were left with uncertainty and a sense of abandonment.

We understand those feelings.

It is important, however, to recognise the environment within which the media operates. Journalism is a regulated profession, governed by laws and frameworks that enable us to function responsibly and legally.

On October 29, 2025, and in the tense days that followed, a nationwide internet shutdown rendered local media invisible online. This key communication system collapsed. Access to information was disrupted. Like millions of other Tanzanians and businesses across the country, we were cut off from the tools essential to our operations.

We did not turn our backs on the nation. We just did not have the means to reach you.

Our commitment to public service remains unwavering. We will continue to uphold the highest journalistic standards, fulfilling our role with integrity, courage, and respect for the legal frameworks that govern the profession.

We mourn with the families who lost loved ones. We extend our deepest condolences to all who were affected by the unrest.