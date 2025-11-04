Tanzania counting economic losses in the wake of chaos that hit key sectors

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s economy, which had been projected to grow by six percent this year, was ground to an unexpected halt during the past few days following widespread unrest after the November 29 general election.

With most shops in Dar es Salaam — including the country’s busiest commercial hub, Kariakoo — remaining closed for days, traders who rely on daily transactions to sustain their livelihoods found themselves struggling.

The normally bustling port zone was also largely idle, with minimal truck movement witnessed over several days.

The situation was compounded by an internet shutdown, further straining the many businesses that depend on digital systems for trade, communication and financial transactions.

The Dar es Salaam Port, which is a key gateway for regional trade serving Tanzania and its landlocked neighbours such as Zambia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Malawi, Rwanda and Burundi among others, also saw operations stall significantly. Container volumes piled up as trucks remained parked and drivers stranded.

Motorists also faced distress. Petrol stations shut down for days, while those that operated charged three to four times the usual prices as they struggled to secure supply, including from the black market.

On election day, November 29, groups of youth in several parts of the country took to the streets, destroying infrastructure and private property. Assets affected included Dar es Salaam Rapid Transit facilities, police posts, petrol stations, buses and private vehicles.

With the disruption, food prices spiked sharply, driven both by supply constraints and opportunistic pricing by some traders. The cost of basic commodities such as sugar, cooking oil, rice, beans, bread and flour doubled in some areas.

The few petrol stations that remained operational saw bodaboda riders buying fuel and reselling it at between Sh6,000 and Sh10,000 per litre. Transport fares soared, with rides that typically cost Sh2,000 selling for more than Sh7,000.

Economists and industry associations have now called for urgent measures to restore business confidence, particularly among clients who rely on the Dar es Salaam Port for regional trade.

Tanzania Petrol Retailers Association (Tapsoa) secretary-general Augustino Mmasi said about 70 percent of fuel stations had reopened as of Tuesday, November 4, 2025, but noted that reserves could last only two days unless new supplies were expedited.

“Trucks carrying food have been allowed to move, but they will not reach their destinations if fuel stations run dry. We request that fuel trucks be prioritised from the depots and supported at weighbridges and checkpoints,” he said.

Mr Mmasi said that Tapsoa was working closely with the Ministry of Energy, Ewura, and other stakeholders to restore fuel supply chains as quickly as possible.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Energy, Felchesmi Mramba, told The Citizen that the government was addressing the fuel situation.

Tanzania Truck Owners Association (Tatoa) chairman, Mr Elis Lukumay, said the transport sector had been pushed to the brink.

“It is no longer a secret that the entire transport sector was in crisis during the past five days. We must ensure stranded lorries resume operations immediately to rebuild confidence among foreign customers who use our port,” he said.

He warned that continued delays could force international clients to divert shipments elsewhere. “Ship owners can easily choose other ports. We must restore our reputation before that happens.”

Mr Lukumay said many transport companies were facing liquidity constraints. “Drivers have not been paid, and banking systems were offline for days. Yet, we must put our country first and ensure peace while fixing these challenges.”

He noted that parking a truck costs around $200 per day, with port storage adding roughly $50 daily, meaning losses could run into millions of shillings.

University of Dodoma economist Dr Lutengano Mwinuka urged swift restoration of communication systems to revive commercial activity.

“Many businesses rely on digital platforms, so resuming communication is essential for money circulation,” he said.

He also called for an early assessment to prioritise the most affected sectors while planning long-term recovery. “The informal sector is the backbone of our economy. Money must start flowing there quickly.”

Kariakoo Traders Association chairman, Mr Severin Mushi, commended police for protecting commercial property but stressed that customer confidence needed rebuilding.

“Many foreign buyers were stranded in hotels, incurring unexpected costs as roads were blocked. We now need to restore their trust and ensure their consignments reach them,” he said.

Mr Mushi said the internet shutdown disrupted trade communication. “Banking transactions failed, deals were lost, and traders could not reach suppliers. We hope connectivity will be fully restored soon.”

He noted that Air Tanzania flights continued operating, enabling some traders to travel abroad, particularly to Guangzhou, China, for end-of-year stock.

Tanzania Bus Owners Association (Taboa) chairman, Mr Joseph Priscus, said the public transport sector had suffered severely, with buses grounded for a week.

“Many bus owners service bank loans daily. We do not know how they will meet obligations after so many days without operations. Some operators pay up to Sh12 million per day depending on fleet size,” he said.

Mr Priscus urged banks to extend repayment deadlines to avoid a prolonged sector recovery. He added that only vehicles with comprehensive insurance would be compensated, leaving many owners to shoulder losses themselves.

The unrest also affected the agricultural calendar. Farmers preparing land for planting could not access tractors due to fuel shortages and road closures.