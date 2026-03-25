Forum seeks to unlock tech-driven investment

Dar es Salaam. East Africa’s race to dominate the digital economy is intensifying, as investors, fintech heavyweights, and policymakers are set to converge this week for a high-stakes forum aimed at unlocking billions in technology-driven investment and redefining the region’s financial future.

The East Africa Investment Forum 2026 (EAIF 2026), scheduled for March 26–27, will bring together a cross-section of global and regional players to explore how innovation, capital and policy can accelerate growth in one of Africa’s fastest-expanding fintech landscapes.

The forum is expected to serve as a critical platform for shaping conversations around financing, regulation, and partnerships, with a particular focus on empowering youth-led digital enterprises and scaling homegrown innovations.

Organised by the Tanzania Fintech Association (Tafina), the event will draw stakeholders from across the fintech ecosystem, including regulators, investors, entrepreneurs, and technology firms seeking to deepen collaboration and expand investment opportunities across East Africa.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam during the unveiling of Vodacom Tanzania and M-Pesa as key partners, Tafina Secretary General, Shadrack Kamenya, said the forum comes at a pivotal moment for the region’s digital transformation.

“EAIF 2026 aims to convene diverse stakeholders to shape policies and strategies that will accelerate fintech growth and unlock greater investment flows into East Africa,” he said.

Vodacom Tanzania representative, Buberwa Mukurasi, said the company’s involvement underscores the growing importance of nurturing innovation among young people, who are increasingly at the center of the digital economy.

“This forum offers them a unique opportunity to showcase solutions, learn from industry leaders, and build partnerships that can scale their ideas into viable businesses,” he said.

Deliberations at the forum are expected to spotlight emerging investment opportunities, strengthen public-private sector collaboration, and advance strategies to expand financial inclusion through technology.

Participants will also explore how innovation can be harnessed to address unemployment by enabling young entrepreneurs to create and scale digital businesses in an increasingly tech-driven economy.