Four cargo vessels to boost trade with DRC, Zambia and Burundi

Katavi. Construction of four large cargo vessels at Karema Port has reached more than 95 percent completion, a development expected to open up trade and economic opportunities between Tanzania and neighbouring countries bordering Lake Tanganyika.

Officials say the vessels will operate between Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Zambia and Burundi, facilitating the transportation of minerals, agricultural produce and other goods, while also creating employment and increasing household incomes.

Out of the four vessels under construction, two have already been completed, one is awaiting certification from the Tanzania Shipping Agencies Corporation (Tasac), while the fourth was launched into the water for the first time on Monday, March 16, 2026, and is now undergoing the approval process.

The project began in April 2025 and is expected to be completed in July 2026.

The Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) approved the project in October 2023 after receiving an application from Gold Voyage Logistics Limited, a subsidiary of China’s Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd, seeking to lease space at Karema Port for shipbuilding activities.

Port Assistant Manager at Karema Port, Anthony Poyo, said the completion of the vessels will strengthen regional trade and position Tanzania as a key transport hub for the Great Lakes region.

“These vessels will support transportation of minerals such as lithium, copper and gold from Manono in the DRC," he said.

" The cargo will pass through Kalemie Port to Kigoma, before being transported to Dar es Salaam and Tanga for export,” he added.

Mr Poyo said that farmers will also benefit from improved transport services, as agricultural produce will be shipped more easily to regional and international markets.

He noted that the project has created employment opportunities, particularly for seafarers, explaining that each vessel requires at least 15 crew members.

In addition, cargo handling, transport services, port operations and small businesses around the port are expected to expand significantly once the vessels start operations.

“The construction of these vessels follows the government’s decision to open up investment opportunities. It has created jobs for young people and residents of Karema and neighbouring areas, making the port an important economic gateway for the country,” he said.

Mr Poyo also said the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) and existing road networks will enable efficient movement of cargo from Karema to other parts of the country, increasing the volume of goods handled at the port.

He said the upgraded port has already handled more than 10,000 tonnes of cargo and is now capable of receiving vessels of up to 150 metres in length after recent modernisation works.

Deputy Minister for Transport, Mr David Kihenzile, who visited Karema on May 12, 2025, said the project will benefit Tanzania because cargo transported through Kigoma Port depends on the metre gauge railway (MGR) and the SGR to reach the ports of Dar es Salaam and Tanga.

“Tanzania is strategically connected to the ocean, which places us in a strong position. The company building these vessels is mining minerals in the DRC, and this presents an opportunity because the exports will pass through our territory,” he said.

He said the government continues to invest in improving ports, railway infrastructure and airport facilities to ensure the transport sector supports economic growth and investment.

Mr Kihenzile added that completion of the Tabora–Mpanda–Karema railway line will further ease cargo transportation from the port to Dar es Salaam, in line with the government’s plan to expand the Standard Gauge Railway network across the country.

Human Resources Manager at Ankola Shipyard Co Ltd, the firm constructing the vessels, Mr Mohammed Mohamed Chande, said the project has progressed as planned despite facing weather-related challenges.

“All vessels have now been launched into the water, and the project is expected to be completed in July 2026. This investment has opened an economic gateway for the Lake Tanganyika zone,” he said.

He added that the project has provided employment opportunities for many young people, who have also gained technical skills during the construction process.

Residents of Karema have welcomed the development, saying improved transport will help farmers, fishermen and livestock keepers access larger markets within and outside the country.

One resident, Mr Augustino Heneriko, said the government’s decision to create a favourable investment environment has given local communities hope for better economic opportunities.