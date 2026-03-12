Fresh hope for innovators, unemployed youth

Dar es Salaam. A new innovation platform in Tanzania is seeking to support young innovators and graduates struggling to secure formal employment, offering them space to develop ideas, gain skills and generate income while waiting for job opportunities.

The initiative, known as Kwanzahub, aims to provide a platform where young people can present, refine and commercialise innovative ideas while building professional experience.

Kwanzahub founder Mihayo Wilmore, a computer systems specialist, said the idea was inspired by his own life experience, which showed that many young people require mentorship and support to turn their ideas into viable opportunities.

“No one can rise and achieve success alone without support from others,” Mr Wilmore said.

“Personally, many people helped me reach where I am today, and that is why I understand the importance of supporting young people, especially those with innovative ideas.”

Mr Wilmore said the platform, which operates under the Twigaalpha company, seeks to become a hub for innovation in Tanzania by creating an environment that nurtures creativity while promoting scientific and technological discussions.

“In our country, we are more accustomed to political debates, but we can also create space for discussions on science, engineering and digital innovation,” he said.

“We want to nurture a new generation of thinkers who will contribute to national development.”

According to Mr Wilmore, Kwanzahub welcomes anyone with a unique idea and provides support to help develop it further. He said many young people have promising ideas but lack the guidance or resources needed to transform them into practical solutions.

Among the services offered at the hub are training programmes on leadership and management, support in refining ideas to meet investment standards and assistance in protecting intellectual property.

On financing, Mr Wilmore said the hub plans to collaborate with both local and international institutions to support innovators whose ideas show strong growth potential.

“We also operate our own businesses through Twigaalpha and other ventures, and we plan to use profits from these businesses to invest in promising ideas,” he said.

The hub also plans to generate revenue through consultancy services and membership fees from individuals or organisations seeking specialised training or support.

“Some people have ideas and capital but lack the expertise to implement them. They will be able to pay for professional services and office facilities, and those resources will help support individuals who cannot afford such services,” Mr Wilmore said.

Beyond nurturing innovation, Kwanzahub also offers flexible work opportunities for professionals who wish to earn additional income by applying their expertise outside their primary jobs.

According to Mr Wilmore, the hub’s office operates 24 hours a day to accommodate people with different schedules.

“In many developed countries it is common for people to hold more than one job or work while studying. Here it is not yet common,” he said.

“Our office remains open around the clock with all the necessary facilities so that people can work at a time that suits them.”

The platform is also building capacity among young people through its Twigalpha Thinkathon programme, which recruits between 25 and 30 participants for a six-month training programme focused on skills development and innovation.

Participants undergo training during the first three months before deciding whether to continue with the programme.

Currently, the first cohort has 12 participants, although the organisers hope to expand the programme in future.