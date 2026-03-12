Samia pledges justice, peace in post-October 29 review as she meets UN envoy

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has reaffirmed Tanzania’s commitment to ensuring that follow-up on the demonstrations that turned violent on October 29, 2025, is conducted with respect for the rule of law, accountability, and justice.

She emphasised that this process will take place while safeguarding peace, national unity, and political stability, which have long underpinned the nation’s development.

The remarks were made on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, during talks with the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Envoy, Parfait Onanga-Anyanga, at Dodoma State House.

During the meeting, their discussions focused primarily on the October 29 events and the state of politics and democracy in the country.

The statement, signed by the President’s Communications Director, Mr Bakari Machumu, said Mr Onanga-Anyanga is in Tanzania to consult stakeholders and assess government measures to strengthen political stability, national cohesion, and the rule of law following the October 29 events.

The envoy has met leaders from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, the Judiciary, Parliament, the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties, and heads of political parties.

He has also engaged with the chairperson and members of the Independent Commission of Inquiry, as well as other political and social stakeholders, to gather perspectives on the events and the government’s response.

Ensuring accountability

President Hassan reiterated that the follow-up process will uphold the rule of law, accountability, and justice.

“We will do so while continuing to safeguard peace, national unity and political stability, which have always been the foundation of our development,” she said.

She conveyed the government’s gratitude to UN Secretary-General António Guterres for sending a special envoy to gain a comprehensive understanding of the national situation and hear stakeholders’ views.

The President said the government is ready to act on the Commission of Inquiry’s recommendations once its work is complete, noting they will be crucial for national reconciliation and constitutional reforms.

She added that Tanzania will continue cooperating with the United Nations and international partners to promote democracy, good governance, and inclusive development.

Mr Onanga-Anyanga commended the government’s steps after the October 29 events, including the establishment of the inquiry commission and the commitment to an inclusive national dialogue.

He said the UN continues to view Tanzania as a nation with a long-standing record of peace, political stability, and cohesion, recognising its role in supporting peace across Africa.

The envoy explained that consultations will provide the UN with an accurate understanding of the October 29 events and the government’s response measures.

He noted that these efforts contribute to national reconciliation, restore public confidence, and support the development of robust democratic institutions in Tanzania.