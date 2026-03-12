Jenipher Lema at the forefront of drive to digitise Tanzania’s ports

Dar es Salaam. In the world of maritime logistics, every second matters, delays ripple across supply chains, millions of dollars hang in the balance and one system glitch can halt a nation’s trade.

At the heart of this high-stakes environment, Jenipher Lema, IT Application Support Engineer at Tanzania East Africa Gateway Terminal Limited (TEAGTL) is quietly transforming Tanzania’s ports not with flashy gadgets or bold publicity, but with precision, discipline and strategic vision.

Her work ensures that the massive machinery of cargo, vessels, customs and payments moves with digital accuracy, creating trust and efficiency in an industry where mistakes are costly.

Her fascination with technology began as a child, captivated by the idea that complex human problems could be solved with code. She was drawn to the logic, the structure and the elegance of systems that could make life easier for people.

While many in her generation dreamed of creating apps or building networks in controlled environments, Jenipher intentionally sought the messiest, most chaotic arena: ports.

A place where containers, vessels, customs processes, payments and regulations collide in real time and where a single misstep can stall operations for hours. “If you want to see real impact, logistics is where technology is tested.”

At TEAGTL, her early days were defined by rigorous problem-solving and a hands-on approach. System migrations, server upgrades and troubleshooting unexpected software failures became her daily routine.

No task was too small or too complex and she treated every challenge with the same seriousness, whether it was fixing a minor bug or implementing a critical infrastructure update.

Over time, her discipline, consistency and reliability earned her the trust of colleagues and superiors alike, moving her from backend technical support into strategic decision-making roles.

But Jenipher’s breakthrough wasn’t technical; it was relational, realising that code alone could not transform operations. Systems only delivered impact when they aligned with human workflows — the day-to-day activities of finance, operations and customer service teams.

She began collaborating closely with these teams, seeking to understand their challenges and pressures. She transformed IT from a reactive support function into a proactive strategic partner.

“I stopped waiting for tickets to be logged. I started asking how systems could make life easier for everyone,” she explains.

That mindset led to high-impact innovations that reshaped port operations. Jenipher led secure API integrations with the Tanzania Revenue Authority, the Tanzania Ports Authority and major banks, enabling real-time digital payments, reducing manual processing and accelerating cargo release times.

Tasks that once required hours of paperwork and repeated verification now happen in minutes, with transparency and reliability that stakeholders trust implicitly. By connecting systems across institutions and departments, she ensured that operational processes became seamless and efficient, reducing bottlenecks and improving accountability.

Yet her accomplishments extend beyond operational efficiency, in a sector historically dominated by men, Jenipher has quietly redefined what leadership looks like. She mentors other women within TEAGTL, encourages inclusive decision-making and demonstrates that performance — not gender — determines authority. By consistently delivering results under pressure, she challenges stereotypes not through confrontation, but through action and measurable outcomes.

“Performance, not gender, dictates authority,” she notes.

Her vision for the future is equally bold. She sees Smart Port technologies on the horizon: AI-driven predictive systems capable of anticipating cargo arrivals, paperless documentation that reduces delays and automated gates to minimise truck congestion and turnaround times. She envisions a digital ecosystem that does more than improve efficiency; it strengthens competitiveness for Tanzania’s ports within regional and global trade networks.

“Digital transformation and inclusive leadership are inseparable,” she insists. “Modern systems are stronger when guided by diverse perspectives.”

To young women eyeing careers in technology, Jenipher offers a clear message: curiosity, resilience and a willingness to learn matter far more than gender. Complexity should not intimidate; it should inspire exploration. Start small, seek mentorship and treat challenges as steppingstones rather than barriers.

“Complexity is not a barrier; it’s an invitation,” she advises. In the high-pressure ecosystem of Tanzania’s ports, Jenipher is proof that disciplined expertise, strategic insight and inclusive leadership can move more than cargo — they can move an entire industry forward.

Through her work, TEAGTL has not only modernised port systems but also demonstrated how technology can be applied in practical, life-changing ways, improving transparency, trust and operational reliability across multiple sectors.

Her story also highlights the importance of representation in technical leadership. By showing that women can excel in complex systems management and strategic decision-making, she encourages a new generation of female technologists to pursue roles once thought inaccessible. Her visibility serves as a model, not only for women but for the entire industry, illustrating that leadership in technology is built on skill, commitment and vision rather than traditional stereotypes.

Ultimately, Jenipher’s journey reflects the broader potential of digital transformation in Tanzania and across Africa. Technology is not just a tool for efficiency; it is a vehicle for inclusion, empowerment and economic growth.

In every integration she leads, every system she stabilises and every colleague she mentors, she is building the foundations for smarter, faster and more equitable ports.

“Every second counts in our ports and every second now counts more efficiently, more transparently and more inclusively than ever before,” she says.

Through secure integrations, strategic collaboration and a commitment to inclusive leadership, she is not just modernising port operations she is expanding possibilities, redefining what leadership in technology can look like and demonstrating that women are at the forefront of Africa’s digital transformation.