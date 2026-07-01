German tourist killed, son injured in Ngorongoro safari vehicle accident

Arusha. A German tourist has been killed and her 17-year-old son seriously injured after a safari vehicle reportedly suffered brake failure and ploughed into visitors at a popular viewpoint in the Ngorongoro Conservation Area.

The woman, believed to be in her mid-40s, was touring Tanzania with her husband and son as part of a family safari holiday that included a visit to the world-renowned conservation area. At the request of her family, her identity has been withheld to allow privacy during their period of mourning.

According to preliminary police information, the accident occurred shortly after a safari vehicle, an extended Toyota Land Cruiser with registration number T665 BSR operated by Kimgoni Tanzania Safaris, arrived at the Ngorongoro viewpoint after travelling from Serengeti to Arusha.

The vehicle, which had four occupants, was being driven by Hillary Mallya, who has been taken into police custody as investigations continue.

The Director of Kimgoni Tanzania Safaris, Mr Philipo Kimgoni, said the driver initially reported that the vehicle’s brakes had failed, though the company later suggested there may have been a temporary mechanical malfunction.

“However, after inspecting the vehicle, we found the braking system intact. It is possible there was a temporary mechanical failure,” he said, adding that police had already launched investigations.

Witnesses said the vehicle suddenly lost control moments after arriving at the viewpoint, where several tourists had stepped out of their safari vehicles to take in the panoramic view of the Ngorongoro Crater.

The runaway vehicle reportedly broke through safety barriers before striking visitors at the site.

The deceased and her son, who were travelling in a separate safari vehicle operated by Zara Tanzania Adventures of Moshi, had disembarked at the viewpoint when they were hit.

The teenager sustained serious injuries and is receiving treatment, while his mother died at the scene despite efforts to administer first aid.

Officials said the family had been on a scheduled safari itinerary across northern Tanzania when the incident occurred.

The German Consulate in Arusha said it had not yet received formal notification of the incident from authorities.

Arusha Regional Police Commander SACP Justine Masejo confirmed that investigations were ongoing to establish the exact cause of the crash and determine whether any negligence or criminal liability was involved.