GF Assemblers donates computers, sanitation tanks to Tumbi hospital

Kibaha. GF Assembers (GFA) has donated four computers and waste storage tanks to Pwani Regional Referral Hospital (Tumbi) as part of its corporate social responsibility activities marking 19 years of operations in Tanzania.

The hospital said the support is expected to improve service delivery.

Speaking after receiving the items over the weekend, the hospital’s acting medical officer in charge, Dr Silas Msangi, said the equipment would help improve efficiency in daily operations.

“We are grateful for this support. It reflects cooperation between the private sector and the government in improving healthcare services,” he said.

During the handover ceremony, the manager of GFA’s Kibaha plant, Ezra Merei, said the company considers health an important part of economic activity.

He said that while the firm’s core business is vehicle assembly, it also supports the well-being of the surrounding community.