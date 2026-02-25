Gf powers Tanzania’s small-scale miners to global stage at Canada Tech Expo

Dar es Salaam. Gf Trucks & Equipment’s Ltd has partnered with Federation of Miners Associations of Tanzania (Femata) for a technology-focused visit to Canada, where Tanzanian small-scale miners will take part in an international mining exhibition.

The company, a long-standing supporter and mentor of small-scale miners, has welcomed the invitation extended to Femata, describing the visit as an opportunity to strengthen technical capacity and international exposure.

The delegation is expected to explore modern mining technologies aimed at increasing the value of Tanzania’s minerals, particularly lithium and cobalt, which are critical components in electric vehicle battery production.

Through the training and industry experience to be gained, the miners hope to enhance their ability to supply reliable raw materials to domestic industries, including the vehicle assembly sector.

The move is seen as a step towards boosting national economic growth and expanding employment opportunities.

Speaking to journalists at a send-off ceremony on February 25, 2026 Secretary General of Femata, Rogers Micheal Sezero, thanked Gf for its continued support of small-scale miners.

He said the partnership had played a significant role in strengthening miners’ operations over time.

He noted that Gf operates a tailored financing scheme that provides miners with equipment on credit rather than cash loans, enabling many to acquire machinery and work vehicles more easily.

The arrangement, he said, has improved productivity and operational efficiency across the sector.

For his part, Chairperson of the delegation and miner, Dr Bernard Joseph, said that although many companies engage in business with small-scale miners, GF has consistently stood out in providing timely support.

“As we travel to Canada to promote Femata, Gf has provided essential travel support and has never failed us, whether the matter is small or significant. I am among those who have benefited from their training programmes for miners and drivers. This visit will further strengthen my skills,” he said.

Meanwhile, Marketing and Communications Director of Gf, Salman Karmali, said that as the company marks 19 years of operations, it considered it appropriate to give back to the community by facilitating Femata’s participation in the Canadian mining technology exhibition.

He added that ahead of the visit, Gf has been conducting seminars and technical training in key mining regions including Geita, Mwanza, Songwe and Lindi.

More than 1,000 drivers and machine operators from various companies have been trained in the use of modern technologies, particularly as heavy vehicles and equipment continue to evolve rapidly.