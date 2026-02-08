GF trucks celebrates 19 years of driving youth employment in Tanzania

Kibaha, Pwani. The GF Group has marked 19 years since the establishment of its flagship truck assembly plant in Kibaha, Pwani Region, highlighting its pivotal role in creating employment opportunities for Tanzanian youth.

The company reports that over 90 per cent of its workforce comprises local Tanzanians.

Speaking to journalists on February 7, 2026 in Pwani during a ceremony to honour employees, stakeholders, and government partners, GFA vehicle assemblers General Manager, Mr Ezra Mereng said the company’s 19-year journey began as a dream but has grown into a source of pride, producing a range of trucks and lorries at its state-of-the-art plant.

“Today, we are proud to celebrate 19 years of GF, and we are particularly proud that more than 90 per cent of our workforce are Tanzanian nationals, trained in various institutions across the country,” Mr Mereng said.

He explained that, as the first plant of its kind in Tanzania, GF introduced a programme to recruit young graduates from institutions including Veta and Dit. Under this initiative, participants received specialised training from experts from abroad.

After six months, they were ready to join the workforce and were subsequently offered direct employment. Today, many of these employees are mentoring the next generation of graduates.

On the marketing side, Brand and Marketing Manager of GF Group, Mr Salman karmal, applauded the company’s achievements and expressed gratitude to the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania for creating an enabling environment that attracts investors to the country.

Mr Salman also noted that GF has begun a community reinvestment programme, which includes supporting vulnerable groups and sponsoring the nearby Nyumbu FC football team, which has been performing well in local competitions.

“We thank the Sixth Phase Government for opening doors to investment opportunities, giving us the confidence to expand further in various commercial areas,” Mr Salman said.

Among the beneficiaries of GF’s graduate recruitment programme is Mr Efroza Mwizarubi, who joined the company after completing technical training in Kibaha.

He underwent additional training with experts from China and South Africa to acquire advanced technical skills and is now among the senior mechanics at the plant.