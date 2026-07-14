GF Group showcases manufacturing drive as Mwinyi tours Sabasaba pavilion

Dar es Salaam. Mobility solutions provider GF Group used the 50th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF) to showcase its expanding manufacturing capacity and commitment to local industrial development as Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi toured the company’s pavilion.

Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi toured the 50th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF) during its official closing ceremony on Monday, July 13, 2026.

The 50th edition of the fair ran from June 28 to July 13, 2026, with Dr Mwinyi serving as the guest of honour at the closing event.

The visit comes as Tanzania seeks to accelerate industrialisation through increased local production, import substitution, and stronger private sector investment in manufacturing.

During the tour, Dr Mwinyi was received by GF Group chairman Mehboob Karmali, director Alijawad Karmali, and Tanzania Trade Development Authority (TanTrade) director general Dr Latifa Mohammed, who briefed him on the company’s manufacturing operations, product range, and latest innovations.

The company displayed products manufactured in Tanzania, highlighting investments aimed at increasing production capacity, improving quality, and enhancing operational efficiency.

Speaking after the visit, Mr Karmali said the President’s tour reflected growing recognition of the contribution local manufacturers make to the country’s industrialisation agenda.

“We are honoured to host the President at our pavilion. His visit reaffirms the importance of local manufacturing and encourages continued investment in innovation, quality, and industrial growth,” he said.

The company said its strategy focuses on expanding domestic manufacturing while investing in technologies that improve productivity and enable it to meet changing consumer demand.

Founded in Tanzania, GF Group has grown into one of the country’s diversified manufacturers, with operations spanning food and beverages, household products, packaging, plastics, logistics, and distribution.

It said its integrated manufacturing model supports value addition, creates jobs, and strengthens domestic supply chains.

The 50th DITF, popularly known as Sabasaba, brought together hundreds of exhibitors from Tanzania and abroad to showcase products, technologies, and investment opportunities.

The event is regarded as one of East Africa’s largest trade exhibitions and serves as a platform for promoting industrial development, trade, and business partnerships.

GF Group said its participation in this year’s exhibition aimed to demonstrate how sustained investment in manufacturing, product innovation, and sustainable business practices can contribute to Tanzania’s long-term economic transformation.

The company also thanked TanTrade for organising the landmark edition of the fair and expressed appreciation to customers, business partners, and visitors for engaging with its exhibition.