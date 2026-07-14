Stakeholders call for safer schools to improve learning

Dar es Salaam. Education stakeholders have called for stronger efforts to eliminate violence in schools, saying safe learning environments are essential for improving academic performance and enabling children to realise their full potential.

Speaking during the launch of the Safe Learning Assessment in Tanzania, organised by HakiElimu, stakeholders said fear, intimidation and abuse undermine children's confidence, participation and overall development.

HakiElimu Head of Programme Godfrey Boniventura said quality education cannot be achieved without protecting children from violence.

"A child's right to education cannot be separated from the right to safety and protection. Schools should be places of hope, not fear, where children are nurtured and supported to achieve their potential," he said.

Mr Boniventura called for closer collaboration among the government, teachers, parents, civil society organisations and learners to end violence in schools.

He added that the assessment would provide evidence to support stronger education policies, budgets and programmes that prioritise safe learning.

Presenting the findings, University of Dar es Salaam senior lecturer Dr Hezron Onditi said Tanzania had made progress in reducing violence against children in schools, but significant gaps remain.

He called for stronger child protection systems, including reviewing education laws to align with international standards, strengthening local government capacity and establishing child protection structures in schools, including trained teachers, counselling services and effective reporting mechanisms.

Dr Onditi also warned of emerging risks linked to technology, including cyberbullying, online sexual harassment and unsafe digital behaviour, calling for more research and stronger online safety measures.

National Coordinator of the Safe Schools Programme Dr Theresia Kuiwite urged teachers to follow official disciplinary guidelines and avoid using corporal punishment as a routine disciplinary measure.