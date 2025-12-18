Tanzania, Malawi reaffirm maize trade ties





Lilongwe. Tanzania and Malawi have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral trade in maize, pledging to sustain a long-standing relationship that has underpinned food security cooperation between the two neighbours for decades.

The renewed commitment follows talks held on December 17, 2025, in Lilongwe involving officials from both governments and representatives of the private sector.

The Tanzanian delegation was led by the Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture responsible for Crop Development and Food Security, Dr Stephen Nindi, who said Tanzania has sufficient maize production to support continued trade with Malawi.

In a statement issued through the ministry, Dr Nindi said Tanzania’s National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) currently holds maize reserves exceeding 500,000 tonnes, positioning the country to respond to regional demand.

He described Malawi as a “brotherly nation,” stressing that positive developments in one country should benefit both, particularly in matters of food security.

“Malawi is a brother to Tanzania. We will continue to maintain close relations, including in trade,” Dr Nindi said.

Malawi’s Ministry of Agriculture Permanent Secretary, Ms Erica Maganga, said the two countries enjoy deep-rooted ties that have endured for decades.

She said the discussions were aimed at expanding maize trade opportunities and strengthening cooperation to address food security challenges, many of which are being intensified by climate change.

Ms Maganga also commended Tanzania’s grain storage systems, noting that they meet internationally recognised quality standards.

During the visit, the Tanzanian delegation met with the leadership of NFRA Malawi and the Grain Traders and Processors Association of Malawi (GTPA), holding discussions on maize trade opportunities, aflatoxin control and market-related challenges.