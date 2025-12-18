Serengeti reports increased tourism revenue

Serengeti. Tourism revenues at Serengeti National Park rose by six percent to Sh49.2 billion between October 1 and December 14, 2025, as the sector continues to show signs of recovery and growth.

The figure reflects improved tourist numbers and stronger performance during the end-of-year holiday season.

The Senior Warden of Serengeti National Park, Mr Fabian Manyonyi, disclosed the figures on Thursday, December 18, 2025, while briefing journalists at the Naabi Hill main gate on the state of tourism during the festive period.

Mr Manyonyi said tourism activity in the park has continued to improve, with visitor numbers rising compared to the October-to-December period last year.

According to him, data for the 2023/24 financial year show that the park received 430,219 visitors and generated Sh210.9 billion in revenue. In the 2024/25 financial year, visitor numbers increased to 491,398, with revenues exceeding Sh266.8 billion.

“Our performance between October 1 and December 14 has continued to improve, with more visitors touring the park compared to the same period last year,” he said.

He added that efforts are ongoing to encourage more Tanzanians to participate in domestic tourism, noting that Serengeti National Park continues to gain international recognition.

One of the tourists, Mr Michael Schlittenberver from Germany, said he and his companions are in Tanzania for 16 days and plan to visit various attractions, including national parks and Zanzibar.

“In the days we have spent here, we have experienced Tanzania’s beautiful scenery and attractions. We will continue visiting other parks, and honestly, we are very impressed by the diversity of wildlife and the hospitality of Tanzanians,” he said.

Another tourist, Ms Talvinaer Virdee from the United Kingdom, said she was impressed by the country’s unique wildlife and landscapes. Although she was born in Dar es Salaam, her family moved to the UK when she was six years old, but she remains keen to visit Tanzania’s attractions.

“I was born in Dar es Salaam, but my parents relocated to the UK when I was six, where I still live. I have come to visit relatives and also to tour our national parks,” she said.

She added that she travelled with one of her daughters and plans to bring her other two children and sisters in the future so they can experience Tanzania’s wildlife and scenic beauty.

A tour guide with Wild Serengeti Quest, Mr Fidelis Fabian, said the company has continued to receive a steady flow of international visitors during the end-of-year period, many of whom are travelling with their families.