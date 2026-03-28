Global academic tie-up shines spotlight on Rungwe’s organic farming potential

Mbeya. A recent visit by a U.S.-based academic to Tanzania’s southern highlands is igniting optimism about the future of sustainable agriculture, with Rungwe District emerging as a potential hub for organic farming and international collaboration.

The Rungwe International College of Business and Entrepreneurship Development (Ricobed), based in Mbeya Region, recently hosted Dr Chimene Castor, an associate professor from Howard University in Washington, D.C., for a knowledge exchange tour focusing on nutrition, culture and agriculture.

Beyond a routine academic engagement, the visit highlighted ongoing efforts to link local farming communities with global expertise an approach widely seen as critical in boosting productivity while preserving the environment.

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During her tour, Dr Castor visited several farms across Rungwe, where she observed a growing shift among farmers towards organic practices. By minimising the use of synthetic inputs and prioritising natural soil management, farmers are not only conserving their land but also producing high-quality crops.

At a time when Tanzania is grappling with the effects of climate change and rising agricultural costs, such practices are increasingly being viewed as practical and scalable solutions.

Professor Chimene Castor receives a traditional mat as a token of appreciation during her visit to RICOBED in Mbeya Region.

The visit, organised in collaboration with the Teaching Artist Institute (TAI), also explored opportunities to strengthen farmers’ capacity through training and research.

Plans are underway for Ricobed to introduce capacity-building programmes aimed at helping farmers enhance productivity, add value to their produce and improve access to markets.

Speaking at the end of the visit, Dr Castor revealed that preliminary discussions had already been initiated with Howard University on the possibility of establishing a formal partnership with Ricobed.

The proposed collaboration, expected to be formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), could pave the way for joint research initiatives, as well as student and faculty exchange programmes.

“This is about more than academic collaboration, it is about identifying practical solutions that can positively impact farmers’ livelihoods,” she said.

Ricobed’s Coordinator of Studies, Ms Hongera Mhagama, said the potential partnership comes at a crucial time, noting that farmers in Rungwe stand to benefit significantly from access to international expertise and innovation.

“We believe this collaboration will create new opportunities for our farmers and support efforts to improve both productivity and incomes,” she said.

Agricultural analyst Samson Sombi said such partnerships are vital in bridging the gap between traditional farming practices and modern research.

“If effectively implemented, this initiative could position Rungwe as a model for integrating education and agriculture to drive rural development,” he said.

As discussions progress, stakeholders are hopeful that the collaboration could mark the beginning of long-term transformation—not only for Rungwe, but also for Tanzania’s wider agricultural sector.