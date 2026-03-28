Two Tanzanian innovators shortlisted for Africa’s top engineering prize

Dar es Salaam. Two Tanzanian innovators have been selected among 16 finalists for Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation 2026, after developing solutions that tackle waste management and water access challenges.

The shortlist, announced on March 25 by the Royal Academy of Engineering, features entrepreneurs from 11 African countries competing for a share of an £85,000 (more than Sh290 million at current exchange rate) prize fund.

Mr Allen Kimambo and Ms Faith Kuya from Tanzania were recognised for innovations that combine engineering with digital technologies to address urban sustainability and basic service delivery gaps.

Mr Kimambo, founder of ZaidiApp, has developed an eco-fintech platform that digitises waste collection while integrating informal waste pickers into formal systems. The platform also enables access to financial services for waste workers and contractors - a group often excluded from traditional banking systems.

"With support from the Africa Prize, the next phase will focus on strengthening technology infrastructure, embedding financial intelligence features, and scaling the model regionally," he said.

On the other hand, Ms Kuya’s WaterBank is a solar-powered, self-running water utility that filters and desalinates water, uses AI to prevent breakdowns, and enables cashless access via prepaid radio frequency ID cards for off-grid communities.

"Being shortlisted for the Africa Prize means a great deal to me. I hope to gain mentorship on design for manufacturing, thermal management and optimising our internal layouts for durable mass production, so we can scale WaterBank safely and sustainably," she said.

The Africa Prize, widely regarded as the continent’s largest award dedicated to engineering innovation, aims to support scalable solutions with strong social impact.

Since its launch in 2014, the initiative has backed 165 businesses across 22 countries, collectively employing more than 40,000 people and benefiting over 11 million people, according to the statement.

According to the chair of the judging panel, Ms Rebecca Enonchong, this year’s cohort demonstrates the breadth of engineering talent emerging across Africa.

“It’s incredibly rewarding to welcome talented innovators from so many different countries into the Africa Prize community this year," she said.

"The 2026 shortlist is representative of the diverse range of local engineering solutions and businesses that are developing across the continent and their ability to address crucial challenges in healthcare, education, transport and sustainability".

The 2026 shortlist includes innovations spanning healthcare, renewable energy, agriculture, education and transport. These range from AI-powered maternal health tools and mobile dialysis units to smart farming platforms and clean energy systems for rural communities.

Shortlisted innovators will now enter an intensive eight-month programme that provides training, mentorship and networking opportunities aimed at transforming early-stage ideas into commercially viable ventures. The programme focuses on key areas such as financial management, market analysis and scaling strategies.

The winner will be announced at a final event scheduled for October in Johannesburg, where four finalists will pitch their solutions to a panel of judges. The overall winner will receive £50,000, while three runners-up will each be awarded £10,000. An additional £5,000 “One-to-Watch” award will be decided by audience vote.

Beyond the financial rewards, participants gain access to a powerful network of engineers, investors and business leaders across Africa and the United Kingdom, a factor that past winners say is often more valuable than the prize money itself.

Reflecting on the programme’s impact, 2025 winner Elly Savatia said the experience helped refine both technology and business strategy for his sign language innovation, enabling it to scale and reach more users.

For Tanzania, the recognition of ZaidiApp and WaterBank underscores the country’s expanding footprint in Africa’s innovation ecosystem, particularly in sectors aligned with sustainability and inclusive growth.