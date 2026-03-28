Messi mania hits Mauritania camp as players fight for iconic shirt

By  The Citizen Reporter

Media/news company

Mwananchi Communications Limited

Lionel Messi once again demonstrated his unmatched global influence after Argentina national football team edged Mauritania national football team 2-1 in a recent international friendly, with dramatic scenes unfolding after the final whistle.

Moments after the match, Mauritania players gathered outside Argentina’s dressing room, forming a long queue in hopes of securing jerseys from the world champions. While several players managed to exchange shirts with other Argentine stars, the ultimate target remained Messi’s iconic No.10.

The situation soon grew tense as multiple players expressed interest in claiming the coveted shirt. A brief quarrel reportedly broke out, with teammates debating who deserved the honour most. The exchange, though competitive, reflected deep admiration for the Argentine legend rather than hostility.

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After several minutes of back-and-forth discussion, calm prevailed. The squad eventually agreed to award the prized jersey to one of their senior players, bringing an end to the dispute.

Messi, who featured as a substitute and played only a short spell, still commanded attention throughout. His limited minutes did little to diminish the excitement surrounding him, as opponents seized the rare opportunity to take home a piece of football history.

For many, obtaining Messi’s match-worn shirt remains a once-in-a-lifetime moment—symbolising respect for one of the greatest players the sport has ever seen.

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