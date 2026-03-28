Tanzania scoops top Commonwealth debt management awards

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has emerged as the overall winner at the Commonwealth Public Debt Management Awards, reinforcing its growing reputation for sound fiscal governance on the global stage.

The accolades, announced on March 26, 2026, in London, United Kingdom, also saw the country clinch the Best Office in the Africa Region award through the Government Debt Management Division under the Ministry of Finance.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance, the recognition reflects sustained efforts by the government to strengthen public debt management systems and enhance financial discipline.

"The Government has continued to implement prudent strategies aimed at improving debt sustainability, including the integration of financial management systems and ensuring access to resources for national development,” the statement said.

The awards were presented during the Commonwealth Public Debt Management Forum, which brought together experts from across member states to discuss best practices in borrowing, managing and servicing public debt.

An independent panel of experts evaluated submissions from participating countries, focusing on innovation, resilience and sustainability in debt management practices.

Speaking at the event, Commonwealth Deputy Secretary-General Mr Tanmaya Lal underscored the importance of effective debt management in safeguarding economies against global financial shocks.

Meanwhile, Senior Director for Economic, Development, Trade and Investment at the Commonwealth Secretariat, Ms Ruth Kattumuri, commended Tanzania for undertaking significant reforms in strengthening its debt management framework.

She noted that the country’s achievement signals a strong commitment to building a resilient economy capable of withstanding external shocks.

The Ministry of Finance further noted that Tanzania will continue working closely with the Commonwealth Secretariat to enhance policyframeworks and implement resolutions from the 72nd Commonwealth Ministerial Group meeting.