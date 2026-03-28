Six doctors survive road crash after medical outreach

Mwanza. Six doctors from Sekou Toure Regional Referral Hospital have survived a road accident in Kwimba District after their vehicle overturned while returning from a medical outreach camp.
According to Mwanza Regional Police Commander Wilbrod Mutafungwa, the accident occurred at about 6:30pm on Friday, March 27, 2026, along the Jojiro road at Maremve hamlet in Igongwa Ward, Kwimba District.
In a statement issued on Saturday, March 28, 2026, Mr Mutafungwa said the doctors were travelling in a Toyota Land Cruiser Hardtop, driven by Dr James Nkya (38), when the crash happened.