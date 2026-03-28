Six doctors survive road crash after medical outreach

Mwanza. Six doctors from Sekou Toure Regional Referral Hospital have survived a road accident in Kwimba District after their vehicle overturned while returning from a medical outreach camp.

According to Mwanza Regional Police Commander Wilbrod Mutafungwa, the accident occurred at about 6:30pm on Friday, March 27, 2026, along the Jojiro road at Maremve hamlet in Igongwa Ward, Kwimba District.

In a statement issued on Saturday, March 28, 2026, Mr Mutafungwa said the doctors were travelling in a Toyota Land Cruiser Hardtop, driven by Dr James Nkya (38), when the crash happened.

“The doctors were returning to Mwanza City after providing specialised services at a medical camp at Icheja Hospital in Kwimba District,” he said.

He explained that the driver lost control of the vehicle while attempting to avoid a cyclist who had fallen in the middle of the road.

“The vehicle veered off the road, hit a road embankment and overturned, causing injuries to all six occupants,” he added.

Those injured were identified as Dr James Nkya (38), Dr Seif Mmka (38), Dr Stanley Makundi (37), Dr Avetha Masawe (35), Dr Mary Urasa (27) and Dr Frank Mgeta (42).

Police said four of the doctors remain under medical care, while two have been discharged after their conditions improved.