Authorities act to ease bus shortages amid surge in ticket scalping

Dar es Salaam. Authorities have moved swiftly to balance the supply and demand of upcountry passenger buses as holiday travel surges, prompting fare hikes and exposing ticketing loopholes.

The Land Transport Regulatory Authority (Latra) announced on December 3, 2025 that bus operators can now apply for short-term licences to operate additional services on high-demand routes. The move aims to ease congestion during the festive season and boost the availability of buses for travellers heading upcountry.

According to Latra, applicants must meet strict requirements to ensure safety and reliability, including a minimum carrying capacity of 40 passengers, a valid Special Hire Bus licence, connection to the Vehicle Tracking System (VTS), valid insurance, and an up-to-date Vehicle Inspection Report (VIR). All buses must hold a valid operational licence, and drivers are required to have a registered Identification Button (i-button) and sell tickets through the official online platform, Tiketi Mtandao, to reduce fraud.

“All applications must be submitted through the Licensing System with the required attachments,” Latra said, stressing that adherence to these standards is crucial to safeguard passengers during periods of high demand. Passengers and operators are encouraged to contact Latra for guidance via the toll-free lines 0800 110 019 and 0800 110 020 or at its offices at Magufuli Bus Terminal.

The decision comes as the surge in passengers has revealed ticket scalping, where some individuals purchase tickets only to resell them at inflated prices. Fares from Dar es Salaam to Njombe have jumped from Sh48,000 to Sh65,000; Dar–Iringa from Sh35,000 to Sh55,000; and Dar–Mtwara from Sh40,000 to Sh55,000.

Speaking anonymously, one young reseller admitted the practice is driven by high demand. “It’s coordinated by bus owners. I sell tickets to Njombe at Sh65,000 instead of Sh48,000. I keep Sh10,000, and the bus owner takes the rest,” he said, adding that passengers who cannot pay the higher fare are left behind.

Tanzania Bus Owners Association (Taboa) director Mustapha Mwalongo acknowledged the problem but said passengers also contribute. “These practices happen discreetly, but passengers insist on travelling even when buses are full. That is the source of the issue,” he said, advising passengers to avoid buying from unknown sellers.

The Officer-in-Charge at Latra’s Magufuli Terminal, Ms Rukia Kibwana, said authorities monitor offenders and refer them to the police. She also encouraged passengers to book tickets online and be patient if buses are full. To manage demand, Latra has issued short-term permits to operators serving Iringa, Dodoma, Tanga, and Morogoro, with more than a dozen permits granted since 1 December.

Passengers report that despite online systems showing sold-out services, young resellers at terminals continue to sell tickets for cash. Ms Sabina Milinga, travelling to Njombe, paid Sh65,000 for a ticket officially priced at Sh48,000. Mr Helman Gelrad, going to Iringa, paid Sh55,000 for a ticket costing Sh35,000, while Mr Meshack Mbangula had to postpone his trip to Tanga after failing to pay the inflated fare.

Ms Kibwana advised passengers heading north to consider rail transport, with trains departing Mondays and Fridays to ease bus congestion.





Travelling to Zanzibar

At Zanzibar, large crowds were reported at ticket offices and waiting areas. Ms Jasmine Hashimu said students and workers are rushing to visit relatives during the holidays. “Many schools have closed, so students are returning home while others visit family and friends,” she said.

Mr Khalfan Ahmad, returning to Dar es Salaam, noted that universities reopened last week, prompting increased travel. Another passenger said early school closures meant the holiday travel rush began sooner than usual.

Mariam, a food vendor at the terminal, said demand for meals had surged, particularly in mornings and evenings. “People are so many that seating is limited, but we are grateful as it brings income,” she said.