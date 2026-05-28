Gold miner opens grievance clinic for community

Tarime. Barrick North Mara Gold Mine has launched a grievance clinic to receive and address complaints from residents of 11 villages surrounding its operations.

The clinic brings together representatives from the Mara Regional Commissioner’s office, the Tarime District Commissioner’s office, the company and other stakeholders.

It aims to improve engagement between the mine and surrounding communities.

Speaking during the launch in Nyamongo on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, Community Relations Manager Francis Uhadi said relations between the mine and residents have improved, though some issues remain unresolved.

He cited compensation as one of the key challenges, noting that some residents have declined payments, saying the amounts are inadequate.

“There are 728 residents who were assessed in Nyabirama. Payments are ready.

Out of these, 667 have collected their compensation and relocated, while 61 have not yet collected, and 44 of them are from one family,” he said.

Mr Uhadi said the clinic is intended to strengthen communication and urged residents with complaints to come forward for resolution.

He said it will also support implementation of community projects under the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme.

“For this year, we have 103 projects under CSR. So far, 70 have been completed, while implementation of the remaining ones has reached 87 per cent.

We also have three strategic projects whose implementation has started,” he said. He said the clinic will conduct outreach visits to all 11 villages to widen access.

Residents welcomed the initiative but called for timely handling of complaints.

Mwita Omahe from Kewanja village cited poor road infrastructure as a continuing challenge and said the clinic could help address it.

Felister Rioba said the initiative could help resolve disputes and urged residents who have declined compensation to reconsider.

Tarime District Commissioner Major Edward Gowele said the clinic would help reduce community grievances. He also directed district officials to support implementation of strategic projects.