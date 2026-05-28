Beyond English: Why Tanzania’s future depends on a multilingual generation

For decades, English has been viewed as the most important international language for Tanzanian students seeking global opportunities. Today, however, the world is changing rapidly.

Economic power is becoming more diverse, international trade routes are expanding, and emerging technologies are bringing nations closer than ever before.

As a result, Tanzania’s education sector is increasingly encouraging learners to look beyond English and embrace other foreign languages such as Chinese, French and Arabic.

The shift is reflected in recent education reforms and curriculum changes that have expanded language-learning opportunities for students.

Policymakers argue that language skills are no longer merely academic subjects but strategic tools that can determine a young person's competitiveness in the global economy.

The question is no longer whether Tanzanian students should learn additional languages. The question is whether they can afford not to.

The world rewards multilingual citizens

Across the globe, multilingualism is increasingly becoming a valuable economic asset. According to the World Economic Forum, employers are placing greater value on workers who can communicate across cultures and markets.

In a world where businesses operate across continents, language skills are becoming as important as technical competencies.

Tanzania’s Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Adolf Mkenda, has repeatedly emphasized the importance of preparing learners for a globally interconnected economy.

Education reforms, he argues, must equip students with skills that extend beyond traditional classroom knowledge.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has also publicly encouraged education authorities to consider expanding the teaching of languages such as Chinese alongside other foreign languages, arguing that Tanzania must prepare its young people to engage with countries that have strong economic ties with the nation. Education experts say the argument is straightforward.

“Language is not just a communication tool; it is an economic tool,” says an education analyst, Dr Aikande Kwayu. “When a Tanzanian graduate speaks Chinese, French or Arabic in addition to Kiswahili and English, that individual immediately becomes more competitive in international business, diplomacy, tourism, logistics and development work.”

Why Chinese is attracting attention

Perhaps no foreign language has generated more interest in Tanzania in recent years than Chinese. The growing economic relationship between Tanzania and China has created demand for professionals capable of bridging communication gaps between businesses, investors and institutions.

Recognizing this need, the Confucius Institute at the University of Dar es Salaam was established in 2013 through a partnership involving the university and Chinese institutions.

Its mission includes teaching Chinese language, facilitating cultural exchange and supporting educational cooperation between the two countries.

The institute has expanded significantly, offering degree programmes, diplomas, short courses and proficiency examinations.

It has also extended language programmes to several universities and schools across Tanzania. In 2025, the institute gained international recognition after being named among the world's top-performing centres for administering the Chinese Language Proficiency Test (HSK), highlighting Tanzania's growing role in Chinese language education in Africa.

For many students, the attraction is practical rather than cultural. Chinese firms are involved in major infrastructure, manufacturing, mining, transport and technology projects across Tanzania.

Graduates who can communicate directly with Chinese partners often find themselves enjoying a competitive advantage in the labour market.

“Language creates trust,” says labour market analyst Dr Stephen Mhando. “An engineer who speaks Chinese can communicate directly with Chinese contractors. A tourism officer can serve Chinese visitors better. A trade officer can negotiate more effectively. Language creates opportunities.”

French and Arabic remain strategic

While Chinese attracts headlines, experts caution against viewing multilingualism solely through the lens of China.

French remains one of Africa’s most influential languages. More than 300 million people globally speak French, and many of Tanzania’s neighbours maintain strong French-speaking populations. Countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda and Burundi are increasingly important trading partners.

The growth of regional integration under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) means communication across linguistic borders will become increasingly important. “French is the language of opportunity in much of Africa,” says regional integration expert Prof Humphrey Moshi.

“As trade within Africa grows, young Tanzanians who speak French will enjoy advantages that many others do not.” Arabic presents similar opportunities. The Middle East remains a major destination for Tanzanian workers, investors, tourists and students.

Arabic proficiency can support careers in diplomacy, international relations, religious studies and aviation, trade and migration services. For a country strategically located along the Indian Ocean and historically connected to Arab-speaking communities, Arabic carries both cultural and economic significance.

The technology aspect

One reason language education is becoming more accessible is technology. A decade ago, learning a foreign language often required expensive classes, textbooks or overseas study.

Today, artificial intelligence-powered applications, virtual classrooms, language exchange platforms and online tutors have dramatically lowered barriers. According to UNESCO, digital technologies are expanding access to education and creating new opportunities for lifelong learning. Students can now practise pronunciation with AI tools, attend online lessons from native speakers and participate in global language communities without leaving their homes. Educational technology specialist Dr Deus Ngaruko believes this is a game-changer for Tanzania. “Technology has democratised language learning,” he says.

“A student in Kigoma or Mtwara can access resources that were previously available only in major cities. Mobile phones have become language laboratories.”

This is particularly important in a country where internet access and smartphone ownership continue to expand. Experts also emphasise that learning another language goes beyond employment.

Research consistently shows that language learning enhances intercultural understanding and broadens perspectives. Students who learn foreign languages gain exposure to different histories, values and ways of thinking.

Such skills are increasingly valuable in diplomacy, international development, academia and global business.

Why parents should take language learning seriously. For many parents, foreign languages may still appear to be optional subjects. Education experts disagree.

They argue that parents should actively encourage children to take advantage of language opportunities while they are young. Research has long shown that younger learners generally acquire pronunciation and communication skills more easily than adults.

Parents who encourage multilingualism are effectively investing in their children’s future employability and adaptability.

“Parents spend significant resources on tuition and examination preparation,” says Dr Ngaruko. “They should view language learning in the same way, an investment that may open doors decades later.”

Experts recommend that parents support language learning by encouraging reading, educational videos, language applications and participation in school language clubs.

A balancing act

However, experts also stress that embracing foreign languages should not come at the expense of Kiswahili. Kiswahili remains Tanzania’s national identity, a unifying force and one of Africa’s most influential languages.

The goal, they argue, is multilingualism rather than language replacement. A Tanzanian student who speaks fluent Kiswahili, English and an additional international language enters adulthood with a powerful combination of local identity and global competitiveness.

As Tanzania pursues industrialization, digital transformation and deeper integration into regional and global markets, the demand for multilingual professionals is likely to increase.

The rise of institutions such as the Confucius Institute, the growing emphasis on foreign-language education in schools and advances in digital learning all point in one direction.