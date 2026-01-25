Government orders Katoro land dispute resolved in 14 days

Geita. Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office for Regional Administration and Local Government (PMO-RALG), Prof Riziki Shemdoe, has ordered that a dispute over commercial buildings in Katoro town be resolved within 14 days.

Prof Shemdoe issued the directive on Saturday, January 24, 2026, while addressing Geita Municipal Council officials during a visit to oversee projects in schools, roads, and a health centre.

The intervention follows a video circulating on social media showing an investor constructing buildings on land previously used as a football field and arguing with local representatives.

The Geita Council Finance and Economic Committee, led by District Council Chairman Jumanne Misungwi, visited the site after discovering that buildings had been demolished without council approval.

The committee initially suspended the investor pending discussions over the land’s proper use.

In the video, the investor, Mr Rashid Kwanzibwa, is seen arguing with Geita Rural MP Joseph Kasheku Msukuma, accusing him of demolishing four buildings, some damaged during unrest following the October 29, 2025, general election, without authorisation.

The dispute escalated further when Katoro legislator Kija Ntemi intervened.

In the circulating video clip, Mr Kwanzibwa is heard saying: “Did I sign a contract with you? Show me the contract. If you want a contract, go to court. I am an investor; I have no reason to speak with you here. This is not government land.”

Reports indicate that Mr Kwanzibwa had been granted a contract to construct commercial buildings on land owned by the ruling CCM in Katoro ward.

However, he allegedly violated the contract by demolishing four CCM-owned buildings without following proper procedures.

MP Msukuma said the committee visited the site after receiving repeated intimidation threats from the investor.

Investigations revealed that no formal contract exists at any level, from the ward office to higher party offices, and that the site has traditionally hosted cultural sports activities.

Attempts to contact the investor by phone and text were unsuccessful.

Following the unrest, Prof Shemdoe directed the Geita Regional Commissioner to verify whether the investor holds a valid contract and, if not, to initiate legal action.

“At Katoro, there is a bully who has taken government land, demolished existing buildings, and started a business. He disrespects government leaders. Determine if this person has any contracts,” said the minister.

“If he does not, legal action must be taken. I expect feedback within 14 days on the government’s position. The matter cannot be toyed with, even if the person has money,” added Prof Shemdoe.

CCM Secretary for Ideology, Propaganda, and Training in Geita Region, Mr Emmanuel Mnenke, said the party leadership is reviewing the case through the Regional Political Committee.

He said copies of all contracts have been requested from the district CCM office, and an official response will follow.