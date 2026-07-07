Government orders ‘Made in Tanzania’ labelling, pushes manufacturers to produce more finished goods

Dar es Salaam. The Government has directed all manufacturers to use the ‘Made in Tanzania’ label on locally produced goods while urging industries to invest more in producing high-quality finished products to strengthen the country's position in international markets.

The directives were issued during the 50th anniversary celebrations of the Tanzania Trade Development Authority (TanTrade), held at Mlimani City in Dar es Salaam on July 6, 2026.

Minister for Industry and Trade Judith Kapinga

Addressing the event, Vice President Dr Emmanuel Nchimbi said mandatory use of the ‘Made in Tanzania’ label would build confidence in locally manufactured products and enhance their competitiveness in global markets.

He also instructed institutions responsible for standards to ensure Tanzanian products consistently meet international quality requirements, saying this would protect the country's reputation and expand export opportunities.

Deputy Minister for Industry and Trade Denis Londo

“The introduction of the ‘Made in Tanzania’ label has enhanced the country's image by promoting high-quality products manufactured locally,” Nchimbi said.

The Vice-President also praised financial institutions providing affordable loans to small-scale industries, noting that improved access to finance had helped many entrepreneurs expand their businesses.

He said the Government would continue implementing sound policies, investing in infrastructure and strengthening the private sector to build a competitive industrial economy capable of sustaining Tanzania’s middle-income status.

Speaking at the same event, Minister for Industry and Trade Judith Kapinga said Tanzania must move beyond exporting raw materials and instead prioritise processing them into high-quality finished products to maximise the value of the country's natural resources.

She said greater investment in value addition would open new export markets, increase foreign exchange earnings and create more economic opportunities for Tanzanians.

Ms Kapinga urged industries to process agricultural produce, livestock products, fish, forest resources and minerals into well-packaged goods that meet international standards, adding that this was essential for building a resilient and competitive manufacturing sector.

She also called for increased investment in modern production technologies to improve efficiency, enhance product quality, reduce production costs and strengthen the global competitiveness of Tanzanian-made products.