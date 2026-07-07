Police assure public of tight security at Sabasaba

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Police Force has urged the public not to fear visiting the Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF), saying security has been strengthened at the exhibition grounds and across the country.

Speaking on Tuesday, July 7, on Usalama TV, Police Force spokesperson Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) David Misime said comprehensive security measures had been put in place in collaboration with the Tanzania Trade Development Authority (TanTrade) and other defence and security agencies to ensure the safety of exhibitors and visitors.

"We have strengthened security at the Sabasaba grounds together with TanTrade and other defence and security agencies to ensure everyone attending the exhibition is safe," he said.

DCP Misime said security had also been reinforced along routes leading to the exhibition grounds, assuring the public that the situation remained calm.

"We want to assure citizens who are still at home not to fear coming to Sabasaba. The situation is calm from the neighbourhoods where they begin their journey to the exhibition grounds," he said.

He encouraged members of the public to attend the exhibition, saying security agencies were on the ground to ensure their safety.

"They should come and witness the exhibition without fear. We, as the defence and security agencies, are here to protect them," he said.

DCP Misime said police operations were aimed at individuals who break the law, not law-abiding citizens.

"Our concern is with those who go against the country's laws. If you are a law-abiding citizen, you should not be afraid to come to the exhibition grounds," he said.

He added that security had also been strengthened in other parts of the country to enable citizens to continue with their daily activities and participate safely in public events.