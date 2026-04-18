Government urges use of Afcon 2027 to promote tourism

Arusha. The government has called on tourism stakeholders to take advantage of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) and other major international events to market Tanzania as a leading tourist destination.

Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Dr Ashatu Kijaji, said the upcoming tournaments and conferences present an opportunity to boost visitor numbers and revenue.

Speaking during a training session for tour guides in Arusha on Friday April 18, 2026, Dr Kijaji urged industry players to begin early preparations, including developing special tourism packages aligned with visitors’ schedules.

According to her, Tanzania will host major global events, including Afcon 2027, the 153rd Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly in October this year and the World Travel Awards Grand Final in December 2026.

"These are key opportunities for the tourism sector,” she said.

She emphasised the need for early promotion through various marketing platforms to ensure potential visitors are well informed and encouraged to explore the country’s attractions.

Dr Kijaji said tour guides play a critical role in enhancing the tourist experience and contributing to increased arrivals and sector earnings.

She noted that the ongoing training programmes are aimed at strengthening professionalism, improving service delivery and enhancing safety standards in line with global best practices.

“Tanzania is recognised as the world’s best safari destination. The services we provide must match that status,” she said, urging tour guides to prioritise the safety of visitors.

The minister said about 2,000 tour guides will be trained in phases, alongside other service providers in accommodation and hospitality, as part of a broader strategy by the ministry in collaboration with industry stakeholders.

Deputy Permanent Secretary in charge of tourism, Mr Nkoba Mabula, said the current session is the second phase, involving 250 tour guides, following an earlier session held on April 16, 2026.

He added that the programme will be conducted in eight phases, targeting a total of 2,000 guides, in partnership with the Tanzania Association of Tour Operators (Tato).

“The initial phase involved 270 tour guides. These efforts will support the government’s target of reaching eight million tourists by 2030,” he said.

Tato chairman, Mr Wilbard Chambulo, said the association trained 1,000 guides last year and aims to reach 2,000 this year.

He underscored the importance of tour guides in shaping visitors’ experiences and influencing repeat visits.

“A tourist may forget the hotel or the food, but they will always remember the tour guide. The growth of the sector depends heavily on you,” he said.

Mr Chambulo also stressed the importance of safety, cautioning guides against exposing tourists to unnecessary risks.