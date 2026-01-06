Govt urged to address family neglect fueling street children rise

The government has been urged to confront family-level challenges, including neglect, poor parenting and violence, which continue to drive children onto the streets despite existing child protection laws.

The appeal was made by the Administrator of Kamelot Children’s Home, Sister Aschariah Severine, during a volunteer outreach organised by Ismaili Civic Tanzania in partnership with the Lions Club Tanzania.

According to Ms Severine, the experiences at the home show that most street children are not orphans, but victims of broken family systems and irresponsible parenting.

“Many parents are alive but have abandoned their responsibilities. Poor family planning and unstable relationships have left children vulnerable and exposed,” she said.

She added that abuse and domestic violence remain among the leading causes pushing children to seek refuge on the streets.

“Some children run away after enduring serious physical and emotional abuse at home. Others are abandoned completely,” she said.

While commending the government for strengthening laws aimed at protecting children from corporal punishment and online exploitation, Sister Severine noted that enforcement and community awareness still need improvement.

“The laws are strong and well-intentioned, but changing mindsets and ensuring effective implementation remains a challenge,” she said.

Speaking at the event, Ismaili Civic Tanzania Vice President, Mr Nazir Thawer, said the initiative reflects the organisation’s long-standing commitment to community service.

“Guided by our Imam’s emphasis on compassion and care, Ismaili Civic promotes inclusion, supports the wellbeing of vulnerable communities, raises climate awareness, and advances environmental sustainability,” he said.

He called on stakeholders to continue working together in service to humanity.

“May this visit strengthen our bonds and remind us of our shared responsibility to improve our communities and protect our planet for both present and future generations,” he said.

On the other hand, Lions Club Tanzania Second Vice District Governor, Ms Bhavika Pathi, urged collective action in addressing social challenges.

“As we say in Lions, ‘The more the hands, the more the service.’ The more people who volunteer, the greater the impact and quality of service we can deliver,” she shared

She further added by invite anyone to actively participate in this shared social responsibility, because service to the community is the duty to all people.