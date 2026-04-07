Heavy rains forecast as meteorological body warns of possible flooding in coastal regions

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) has issued a five-day severe weather, impact-based forecast, warning of heavy rainfall that could trigger localised flooding across several coastal regions, including Dar es Salaam.

According to a statement released by TMA, the heavy rains are expected to affect Lindi Region, Mtwara Region, Tanga Region, Coast Region and Dar es Salaam, as well as the islands of Unguja and Pemba.

“Starting tomorrow, Wednesday, April 8, through to Friday, rainfall is expected in the respective regions. The advisory indicates that both the likelihood and impact of the anticipated rainfall are categorised as medium,” the statement said.

Despite this classification, residents in the affected areas have been urged to remain vigilant and take the necessary precautions.

The authority further cautioned that the heavy rains could lead to localised flooding in some areas, potentially disrupting normal activities.

“Members of the public are advised to be prepared and to follow updates from official channels,” the statement added.

The advisory particularly highlights coastal and island communities as areas of concern, where rainfall intensity may be higher.