Heavy rains forecast as meteorological body warns of possible flooding in coastal regions

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) has issued a five-day severe weather, impact-based forecast, warning of heavy rainfall that could trigger localised flooding across several coastal regions, including Dar es Salaam.
According to a statement released by TMA, the heavy rains are expected to affect Lindi Region, Mtwara Region, Tanga Region, Coast Region and Dar es Salaam, as well as the islands of Unguja and Pemba.
“Starting tomorrow, Wednesday, April 8, through to Friday, rainfall is expected in the respective regions. The advisory indicates that both the likelihood and impact of the anticipated rainfall are categorised as medium,” the statement said.