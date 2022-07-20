Helvetas trains over 15,000 household in value chain management

By Gadiosa Lamtey More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Helvetas Tanzania a non-governmental organisation that trains value chain and links potential market to household engagement in agriculture has trained 15,000 people whereby out of that over 500 who have established their own businesses.

The organisation which is financed by the European Union (EU) under Agri connect has implemented its programmes in 11 councils in Mbeya, Songwe and Katavi.

"In addition to teaching them the agricultural value chain they are also taught organic farming and out of those, 30 young people are already involved in the cultivation of vegetables and fruits," said Monitoring Evaluation and Learning Officer Ms Shoma Nangale.

Ms Nangale told The Citizen during the 46th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF) that the organisation has helped to build capacity and has given farmers the best techniques as well as 50 percent co-financing.

She said the money helps them build infrastructure.

“For or example, there are those who make compost using Rabbit urine, is fertilizer and pest controller and reperant. But others make fertilizer using organic waste so they all get support from the organisation.”

Inoel Poultry Farm, Marketing and Finance manager Innocent Makula is one of those who is engaged in making manure using rabbit urine and other small animals.

"I am a beneficiary of these projects. I am based in Mbeya. We make compost that is liquid and is accepted in the market. There are many people who need it because it uses 100 percent natural organic and does not contain chemicals," he said.

He said at first it was difficult to enter the market but after educating farmers they have started to understand and the demand and they now produce 1000 liters of different fertilisers per month.

Mr Makula added that their product is currently sold in Arusha, Kahama and will soon go to Njombe.

He said in addition to producing the fertilisers, they are also train farmers on how to create a simple infrastructure to produce the fertilisers.



