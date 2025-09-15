Tanzania’s electoral body upholds AG’s objection, bars opposition candidate Mpina from presidential race

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has upheld an objection filed by the Attorney General, Mr Hamza Saidi Johari, thereby disqualifying ACT-Wazalendo presidential candidate Luhaga Joelson Mpina from contesting in the October 29 General Election.

In a statement issued on Monday, September 15, 2025 the electoral body said while three out of four objections submitted against presidential nominations had been dismissed, the one lodged by the Attorney General against Mr Mpina’s candidacy was sustained.

“The Commission has upheld the objection submitted by the Attorney General against the nomination of Mr Luhaga Joelson Mpina as presidential candidate of ACT-Wazalendo.

Consequently, his name has been removed from the list of candidates for the Presidency of the United Republic of Tanzania in the 2025 General Election,” read the statement signed by the Director of Elections, Mr Ramadhan Kailima.

INEC noted that between September 13 and 14, 2025, it received three objections targeting Mr Mpina and one challenging the eligibility of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who is seeking re-election under Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM).

The Commission dismissed two objections lodged by Mr Almas Hassan Kisabya of the NRA and Mr Kunje Ngombale Mwiru of the AAFP, both questioning Mr Mpina’s nomination. It also struck out an objection raised by Mr Mpina himself against President Hassan’s candidacy.