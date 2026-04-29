How a Dar es Salaam firm is helping rewrite the future of Tanzania’s construction sector

Dar es Salaam-based UjenziTech Group Tanzania Limited is positioning itself at the centre of Tanzania’s ongoing transformation in the construction sector, as the country accelerates infrastructure development and embraces digital engineering technologies.

The company is not only supplying advanced construction software but is also focusing on building the skills, systems and confidence required for local professionals to deliver major infrastructure projects to international standards.

Tanzania is currently undergoing one of the most significant infrastructure development phases in its history, with large-scale investments in roads, bridges, water systems, power transmission, industrial facilities and urban expansion. The construction sector already contributes more than 14 per cent to the national economy, underscoring its importance as a key driver of growth.

However, despite this progress, industry experts argue that investment alone is not enough. Increasingly complex projects now demand modern digital tools such as Building Information Modelling (BIM), geographic information systems (GIS), engineering simulation, construction coordination platforms and advanced asset management systems.

UjenziTech has emerged in response to this gap, positioning itself as a bridge between global technology providers and local industry capacity.

Headquartered in Dar es Salaam, the company is an Autodesk Authorised Training Centre and an official partner of leading global technology firms including Autodesk, Esri and Bentley Systems. Through these partnerships, it provides access to internationally recognised engineering and infrastructure solutions used across the global construction industry.

Beyond software provision, the company focuses heavily on training, technical support, implementation and long-term capacity building for engineers, architects, surveyors, planners and project managers.

The firm maintains that technology only becomes meaningful when users are properly trained to apply it in real projects. It is on this basis that UjenziTech has been expanding its training programmes and certification pathways, particularly through Autodesk-recognised qualifications.

Its work with Autodesk supports digital design and BIM workflows through platforms such as AutoCAD, Revit and Civil 3D, enabling professionals to design, model and coordinate infrastructure projects more effectively.

At the same time, Bentley Systems solutions are being used in more complex infrastructure areas such as roads, bridges, water systems, power transmission and structural engineering. These tools are increasingly important as Tanzania undertakes large-scale national projects that require precision engineering and coordinated delivery.

UjenziTech is also working with Esri to support geospatial intelligence and mapping solutions, helping infrastructure stakeholders integrate location-based data into planning, construction and asset management.

The company says combining these technologies creates a more integrated digital construction ecosystem, where design, engineering, mapping and project management work in a connected environment.

Tanzania’s infrastructure ambitions are closely tied to broader economic goals, with government projections indicating continued GDP growth of around six per cent and sustained expansion in construction-related sectors.

UjenziTech has already engaged with key institutions including the Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco) and EPC contractors involved in major national infrastructure projects. Its role includes supporting digital workflows in powerline design, structural analysis, GIS mapping, BIM coordination and project planning.

This focus is particularly relevant in the energy sector, where expansion of electricity access and grid infrastructure requires advanced engineering tools and high levels of technical coordination.

Despite strong investment, the company highlights a persistent challenge: the skills gap. Many engineers and graduates still enter the workforce without full exposure to modern digital construction technologies, limiting their competitiveness in a rapidly evolving industry.

To address this, UjenziTech is working with universities, technical colleges and training institutions to integrate practical digital skills into engineering, architecture and construction-related programmes. The aim is to ensure graduates are not only theoretically prepared but also ready for immediate industry demands.

Speaking to The Citizen on April 28, 2026, UjenziTech Group Tanzania Limited Chief Executive Officer Sam Magiri said the company’s vision is deeply personal and rooted in transforming Tanzania’s construction sector.

“As an architect and a Tanzanian who understands the reality of our construction industry, I have a very personal dream to see real change in how we design, build, and deliver projects in our country,” Mr Magiri said.

He said UjenziTech’s mission goes beyond commercial activity, focusing instead on long-term national impact through skills development and access to technology.

“At UjenziTech, this is not just business for us. It is a mission. We are working to bring powerful tools from Autodesk, Bentley Systems, and Esri closer to our people, while also pushing for students in our universities to get free access to these tools so they can be ready for the real world,” Mr Magiri said.

According to Mr Magiri, the company is also investing in local innovation to ensure Tanzania develops its own digital solutions for the construction sector.

“At the same time, we are working with local developers to create our own solutions for our market, and we are even investing half of our profit to make that possible. We believe Tanzania has the talent. What is needed is opportunity, technology, and the courage to build our own future,” he said.

The company believes Tanzania’s construction future will be defined not just by the scale of infrastructure investment, but by the ability of local professionals to adopt and apply advanced technologies effectively.