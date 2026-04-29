Zanzibar to host 500 investors for upcoming investment summit

Dar es Salaam. More than 500 local and international stakeholders are expected in Zanzibar in June for the second Zanzibar Investment Summit, as authorities step up efforts to position the Isles as a hub for strategic investment, particularly in the blue economy.

The three-day forum, scheduled for June 3–5, will bring together business leaders, policymakers, development partners, diaspora investors and private sector players to explore emerging opportunities across key sectors.

Addressing journalists in Dar es Salaam, the Zanzibar Minister of State in the President’s Office (Labour, Economy and Investment), Mr Shariff Ali Shariff, said the festival is designed to widen Zanzibar’s investment base while reinforcing its role in Tanzania’s broader economic transformation.

He said deliberations will focus on priority sectors including the blue economy, healthcare, aviation, industrial production, maritime transport, high-end tourism and commercial real estate.

“The festival provides a platform to showcase bankable projects and deepen collaboration between the government and private investors,” he said.

The event will be officially opened by Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Mwinyi, in a move officials say underscores the government’s commitment to a private sector-led growth model and stronger investment partnerships.

Mr Shariff noted that the government has lined up a pipeline of projects across sectors, offering investors opportunities to participate in infrastructure development and value creation, with an emphasis on job creation and income generation.

The programme will feature investment site visits, exhibitions and high-level policy dialogues, alongside business-to-business meetings and specialised masterclasses. A diaspora forum and an investors’ gala dinner are also planned.

The minister also highlighted progress on the proposed Zanzibar Airlines project, which is being pursued in partnership with private investors to improve direct air connectivity to the Isles.

“At present, most tourists must connect through hubs such as Dubai, Doha or Addis Ababa, which creates inconvenience. There is clear demand for direct flights,” he said.

He added that discussions with potential investors are ongoing, with the possibility of a consortium structure to deliver the project.

Separately, Zanzibar Investment Promotion Authority (ZIPA) chief executive Mr Saleh Saad Mohamed said the inaugural festival in 2025 had already yielded tangible investment outcomes.

He said of 135 projects valued at more than $750 million identified during the first edition, projects worth $430 million were registered in Pemba alone.

“This represents over 55 per cent of the total value of projects recorded in 2025, demonstrating the impact of the investment festival in attracting capital to new areas,” he said.

Authorities expect this year’s edition to build on that momentum, particularly as Zanzibar advances its blue economy agenda, which targets sustainable utilisation of marine resources for economic growth.