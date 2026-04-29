France urges citizens to leave Mali 'as soon as possible' amid security risks

By  REUTERS

REUTERS

Paris. France has urged its nationals in Mali to leave "as ​soon as possible" following coordinated attacks ‌at the weekend, including in the capital Bamako, a travel advice update ​for the West African ​country said.

The security situation remains volatile ⁠and pending their departure, French ​citizens should stay at home, ​limit movement and follow instructions from local authorities while keeping relatives informed, the ​French foreign ministry said. All ​travel to Mali is strongly discouraged, the ‌update ⁠said.

West Africa's al Qaeda affiliate and a Tuareg-dominated separatist group hit Mali's main army base and ​the area ​near Bamako's ⁠airport in the attacks on Saturday, while also ​pushing Russian troops supporting government ​forces ⁠out of the strategic town of Kidal in the north.

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The leader ⁠of ​Mali's military government vowed ​on Tuesday to "neutralize" those responsible.

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