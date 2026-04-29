Samia to grace May Day celebrations 2026, wage rise among key issues

Njombe. President Samia Suluhu Hassan is expected to lead Tanzanians at this year’s May Day celebrations, which will be held nationally in Njombe Region.

This was stated on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, by Njombe Regional Commissioner Anthony Mtaka while addressing journalists.

He said the region is well prepared for the President’s visit, with security strengthened in all areas to ensure the celebrations are held peacefully and smoothly.

He said the celebrations will take place at the region’s new grounds located in Njombe Town Council, which have been specifically prepared for the event.

“We have the honour to inform all Tanzanians that the guest of honour at the International Workers’ Day celebrations 2026 will be the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan,” said RC Mtaka.

He said the theme of this year’s May Day celebrations is “Decent work is a strong pillar for sustainable development in the implementation of the National Vision 2050.”

He said Njombe Region is fully prepared to ensure all arrangements are carried out to high standards and meet expectations for hosting the Head of State to officiate the celebrations.

The Trade Union Congress of Tanzania (Tucta) president, Tumaini Nyamhokya, said the role of the federation is to encourage workers to work hard to increase productivity so that rights can be demanded.

He said workers have cooperated well with the government, noting that in the past three years salaries for public servants have been increased, which was not common previously.