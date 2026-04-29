Mugabe's son given fine and to be deported from South Africa for pointing a toy gun

Johannesburg. A South African court on Wednesday ordered the youngest son of Zimbabwe's former president Robert Mugabe to pay a ​large fine and said he would be deported for ‌pointing a toy gun at someone and breaking immigration laws.

Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, believed to be in his late 20s, and another man were arrested in ​February after a worker was shot and wounded at a ​mansion in Johannesburg where Mugabe was staying.

Both have been ⁠in custody since their arrest. They pleaded guilty as part of ​negotiations with prosecutors.

Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, the youngest son of Zimbabwe's former leader Robert Mugabe, and his co-accused Tobias Tampirepi Mugabe Matonhodze appear in court for sentencing on charges linked to the case of a shooting incident in Johannesburg earlier this year, at Alexandra Magistrates' Court in Johannesburg, South Africa, April 29, 2026.

It is not clear how Bellarmine Mugabe broke South ​Africa's immigration laws, and he pleaded guilty to pointing a toy gun in a separate incident from the one in which the worker was shot.

He ​was given a 400,000 rand ($24,100) fine for pointing the toy ​gun and a 200,000 rand fine for violating immigration rules.

His co-accused Tobias Matonhodze ‌pleaded ⁠guilty to attempted murder of the worker along with other charges like defeating the ends of justice.

Matonhodze was sentenced to three years in prison, after which he will be deported.

The investigating officer told ​the Alexandra Magistrate's ​Court last ⁠week that the worker who was shot twice in the back received a compensation settlement of 250,000 ​rand, with a further payment of 150,000 rand to ​come.

The ⁠firearm used in the shooting is still missing.