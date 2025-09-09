How AECF’s Sh9.75bn boost is powering clean energy shift

Question: How does your organisation support the implementation of the National Clean Cooking Strategy?

Answer: The programme is closely aligned with Tanzania’s National Clean Cooking Strategy (2024–2034), which aims to expand access to clean cooking solutions to 80 percent of the population by 2034.

AECF contributes in three main ways: first, by catalysing private sector participation and supporting companies that provide clean cooking solutions in underserved markets; second, by accelerating uptake through financial support and technical assistance that help enterprises innovate and expand their operations; and third, by strengthening sector coordination and advocating for a conducive policy and regulatory environment.





What steps are you taking to help achieve the goal of 80 percent household adoption of clean cooking solutions by 2034?

So far, AECF has committed $2.18 million (Sh5.67 billion) to nine companies, with more set to join. These enterprises have already reached over 125,000 beneficiaries, installed 210 improved stoves in schools and prisons, created 225 jobs and supported 774 small and medium enterprises.

In addition, the programme has catalysed $ 1.5 million (Sh3.8 billion) in private sector investment.

By supporting technologies such as Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) improved stoves and briquettes, AECF is ensuring that a diverse range of solutions is available to meet the needs of both households and institutions.

What projects are you currently running on improved stoves, LPG, biogas, eCooking, or any other initiatives that support this agenda?

Our flagship initiative is the Tanzania Clean Cooking Project (TCCP), a four-year programme running from 2022 to 2026. It is designed to expand access to clean cooking solutions, catalyse private sector participation and strengthen the market ecosystem.

Currently, we are working with nine companies across different technologies, including improved stoves, briquettes and LPG solutions. The funding window is still open, which allows us to identify and support more enterprises so that we reach our goal of building a diverse and impactful portfolio of clean cooking businesses.

How are you helping poor and rural households afford and access clean cooking solutions, given that this remains a major challenge for many Tanzanians?

Affordability and access are central to our approach. One of our funding criteria requires companies to focus operations in rural and peri-urban areas where the need for clean cooking solutions is greatest. We are technology agnostic, supporting improved stoves, LPG, bioethanol, briquettes and even electricity, so households can choose technologies that fit their income levels.

We also emphasise innovative business models, such as pay-as-you-go (PAYG), VICOBA-linked financing and micro-lending. These approaches lower upfront costs and enable low-income households to gradually pay for solutions, making them more accessible and ensuring long-term adoption.

How is your organisation contributing to bridging the financing gap for the strategy’s implementation, considering Tanzania requires Sh4.6 trillion?

We address the financing gap through catalytic grants ranging between $50,000 and 400,000 (Sh130 million to Sh1.04 billion) for early- and growth-stage enterprises. These grants provide vital working capital and also de-risk investment, which in turn helps mobilise private capital, loans and third-party financing.

This leverage effect attracts additional funding into the clean cooking sector, creating momentum towards the Sh4.6 trillion needed to fully implement the National Clean Cooking Strategy.

What innovative financing mechanisms, such as carbon credits or blended finance, are you applying to support your projects?

We use several innovative mechanisms. Catalytic grants allow us to surface and commercialise new business models, companies and technologies that expand energy access and alleviate poverty.

In addition, some of our investees operate under Results-Based Financing (RBF), where disbursements are tied to verified milestones. This ensures accountability and guarantees that impact is achieved before funds are released.

How are you ensuring or supporting community education and awareness on the benefits of clean cooking?

Education and awareness are built into our programme design. We require companies we support to integrate community sensitisation as part of their business plans.

Beyond this, we use mass media and social media platforms to amplify messages on the health, economic and environmental benefits of clean cooking. We also participate in sector dialogues and forums, where we share knowledge and encourage behaviour change at scale.

How do you engage women and youth in your clean cooking initiatives?

Women and youth are central to our interventions. We prioritise women-led and women-owned companies, while also promoting youth leadership within enterprises.

At least 50 percent of the jobs created through our projects must be filled by women and youth. This ensures that they are not only beneficiaries but also active players in shaping the sector and driving solutions forward.

How do you collaborate with the government or agencies such as REA in advancing clean cooking?

AECF works closely with the Government of Tanzania and agencies like the Rural Energy Agency (REA). The organisation contributed to the development of the National Clean Cooking Strategy, aligns its interventions with government programmes and participates in forums, roundtables and technical working groups to ensure private sector perspectives are well represented.

What challenges are you facing in your interventions and how are you addressing them?

We face several challenges. Many potential companies lack proper records or strong systems, making due diligence difficult.

The sector is still young, with only a limited pool of investment-ready enterprises. Some businesses rely too heavily on grants instead of building sustainable models.

Access to matching funds is another constraint, as many companies struggle to raise counterpart financing.

Finally, weaknesses in governance, technical capacity and distribution networks persist. To address these issues, we provide technical assistance in governance, record-keeping, financial management and marketing.

We also offer close mentoring, advocate for an enabling environment and work to reduce grant dependency by encouraging sustainable, market-driven growth.

What opportunities can the private sector leverage to accelerate access to clean cooking in Tanzania?

The private sector has a crucial role in scaling clean cooking solutions. There are major opportunities in underserved rural and peri-urban markets where demand is high.

Companies can expand through distribution networks, agent models and digital platforms. The supportive policy environment percent such as VAT exemptions, subsidies and restrictions on institutional biomass offers additional incentives.