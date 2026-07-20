Immigration woes not xenophobia, says South African envoy to Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. South Africa’s immigration challenges should not be interpreted as hatred towards foreigners, the country’s High Commissioner to Tanzania, Ms Noluthando Mayende-Malepe, has said, arguing that illegal immigration is a challenge faced by many countries around the world.

Speaking during the commemoration of Nelson Mandela International Day in Dar es Salaam, Ms Mayende-Malepe said South Africa, like other sovereign nations, has the responsibility to manage its borders and enforce its immigration laws.

She said concerns surrounding xenophobic incidents should be distinguished from the government’s efforts to address illegal immigratiAon.

“This is not about hatred towards foreigners. Illegal immigration has been a problem, just like in any other country,” she said.

The High Commissioner emphasised that South Africa is a sovereign and independent country whose laws and policies should be respected.

“Every sovereign and independent country deserves to be respected by everyone,” she added.

Her remarks come amid ongoing discussions and criticism over anti-foreigner sentiments and attacks targeting migrants in parts of South Africa.

Ms Mayende-Malepe made the remarks during an event organised to mark Nelson Mandela Day, a global day dedicated to promoting selfless service, community upliftment and the values championed by the late South African leader.

The South African High Commission dedicated 67 minutes of action at WEEDO Organisation, a Dar es Salaam-based initiative that empowers young girls from disadvantaged backgrounds through vocational training, skills development and practical training in clothing design and garment production.

Through the programmes, beneficiaries acquire skills aimed at improving their ability to become self-reliant, generate income and contribute to the wellbeing of their families and communities.

The event brought together officials, members of the South African Business Forum, businesses, community members and partners who supported WEEDO through donations of materials, equipment and other resources.

The Permanent Secretary in Tanzania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation responsible for East African Community affairs, Mr Charles Kagonya, said Mandela’s legacy remains a reminder of the importance of justice, human rights and service to humanity.

He said the values associated with Mandela’s life continue to inspire efforts to build inclusive societies based on dignity, equality and solidarity.

“Mandela’s legacy is about humanity, social justice and human rights,” Mr Kagonya said.

Nelson Mandela International Day is observed every July 18 to honour the former South African president’s contribution to peace, equality and reconciliation.