Junior golfers to light up Vodacom Corporate Masters event

Dar es Salaam. Junior golfers will take centre stage alongside corporate executives when the Vodacom Corporate Masters Golf Tournament returns to the TPDF Lugalo Golf Club on August 1, with organisers promising a festival atmosphere featuring exciting competitions, family entertainment and business networking.

About 150 golfers from Tanzania and neighbouring countries are expected to compete in the one-day tournament, which will feature men, women and junior players in an 18-hole stroke play competition.

Beyond the main competition, organisers have lined up several attractions, including longest drive and nearest-to-the-pin contests, children's games, a dedicated kids' corner, exhibitions, a corporate village, vintage car displays and live entertainment, turning the event into a family-friendly golf festival.

The tournament, sponsored by Vodacom Tanzania PLC in partnership with Oakwood Holdings Limited, has grown into one of Tanzania's leading corporate golf events since the telecommunications company became title sponsor three years ago.

Speaking during the tournament's launch in Dar es Salaam yesterday, Vodacom Tanzania PLC Head of Marketing and Enablement for Vodacom Business, Joseph Sayi, said the company continues to use sport as a platform to strengthen relationships with customers, partners and stakeholders.

"At Vodacom, we believe sustainable business growth is built on strong and meaningful relationships. The Corporate Masters Golf Tournament is more than a sporting event; it is a platform that brings together decision-makers, innovators and business leaders to connect, exchange ideas and explore opportunities that contribute to Tanzania's digital transformation agenda," said Sayi.

He said participants will also have an opportunity to interact with Vodacom's leadership team while learning about the company's latest digital products and technology solutions designed to improve business efficiency and competitiveness.

According to Sayi, Vodacom Business will showcase cloud services, cybersecurity solutions, digital connectivity and other technology products tailored to meet the evolving needs of corporate clients.

Corporate Masters chairman Ken Kariuki said the inclusion of junior golfers and family activities reflects the tournament's commitment to growing the game beyond corporate circles.

"This event is not only about winning trophies. It is about inspiring young golfers, bringing families together and creating an environment where sport, business and community engagement go hand in hand," he said.

Kariuki noted that, besides competing for the Corporate Masters 2026 title, participating companies will benefit from networking opportunities, customer engagement and increased brand visibility.