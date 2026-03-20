How Mary Mniwasa built a lasting legacy in Tanzania’s capital markets

Dar es Salaam. Mary Stephen Mniwasa, the chief legal counsel at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) built her career line by line — through legal drafts, regulatory reviews and boardroom counsel.

She served as the acting CEO of the bourse for over two years (2022–mid-2024), making history as the first woman to lead the exchange. She held the position until a substantive CEO was appointed in July 2024.

Her appointment marked a historic milestone for Tanzania’s capital markets, but it was also the natural progression of a journey that had begun at the Exchange in 2007.

Over the years, she had risen from Corporate Affairs Manager and Legal Counsel to Chief Legal Counsel, shaping the legal and regulatory architecture of the institution along the way.

A Bachelor of Laws and later a Master of Laws from the University of Dar es Salaam laid the intellectual scaffolding for a career that would span almost three decades. Called to the Bar in the late 1990s, she built early experience in corporate practice, statutory compliance and governance before moving into financial markets infrastructure.

At the DSE, the early years were technical and demanding. Listings, regulatory compliance, enforcement actions, dispute resolution, drafting and redrafting market rules — the work required precision and procedural discipline. It also offered something rarer: a vantage point into how markets build or erode trust.

“Those experience gave me a front-row seat to how capital markets function — and more importantly, how they build trust. Handling complex issuer transactions and regulatory disputes sharpened my judgment and reinforced the importance of integrity and procedural discipline,” she said.

Over time, her mandate expanded. She oversaw multiple reviews and redrafts of the DSE Rules — 2011, 2014, 2016 and 2022 — shaping frameworks that govern issuers, brokers, investors and market conduct. Regulatory reform, she notes, is rarely theatrical.

“Redrafting the DSE Rules required patience because every amendment affects issuers, investors, brokers, and the broader market. Stakeholders naturally resist change when it disrupts familiarity. I learned that listening carefully does not mean compromising principle; it means strengthening the final outcome,” says Ms Mniwasa.

Her fingerprints are also visible in the introduction and refinement of Enterprise Growth Market (EGM) rules, in the Exchange’s demutualization into a public limited company, and in its eventual self-listing in 2016.

She served on the National Demutualization Committee, helping to transition the Exchange from a member-owned institution into a shareholder-owned entity — a structural reform that fundamentally altered governance and accountability dynamics.

These were not merely legal exercises. They were institutional recalibrations.

The mindset shift

The transition from Chief Legal Counsel to Acting CEO required more than a change in title. It required a philosophical shift.

She said, “As Chief Legal Counsel, my role was to interpret rules and ensure decisions are compliant. The focus was precision — protecting the institution by identifying what could go wrong”.

Ms Mniwasa added, “As a leader, the responsibility is broader. It is about setting vision, balancing regulation with growth, aligning people, managing stakeholders, and making decisions that carry strategic, financial, and reputational implications”.

Between May 2022 and July 2024, as Acting CEO, she was responsible for steering vision, overseeing governance and regulatory compliance, managing institutional resources and serving as Secretary to the Board. The responsibility was holistic.

“You move from advising on risk to owning the outcome,” she says.

That ownership, she adds, rests on credibility and consistency rather than charisma.

Quiet discipline behind the public role

Beyond the boardroom, Mary is deliberate about balance. Mornings begin in prayer and reflection — a ritual she credits with anchoring her before the day’s demands unfold. Time is structured carefully. Delegation is intentional. Emotional discipline is cultivated.

“For me, longevity in leadership comes from consistency, balance, and staying grounded in purpose,” she said.

Her personal life is intentionally grounded. Gardening, reading, learning, watching movies and occasionally stepping back from the noise to reset and recharge.

“I am naturally introspective. I think deeply, I feel deeply, and I care deeply — about the work I do and the people I serve alongside. Leadership can be demanding, so I’ve learned the importance of staying grounded in gratitude and humility,” she said.

What guide her she says is faith, resilience, and a strong sense of responsibility.

“Titles come and go, but character, kindness, and integrity are what truly matter to me,” she said.

Navigating invisible barriers

Capital markets infrastructure across Africa has historically been male-led. For women rising within it, the barriers are often subtle rather than explicit.

She affirm that credibility and expectation are tested differently.

“In male-dominated spaces, I learned that preparation and consistency matter greatly. Competence, demonstrated over time, builds its own authority,” she said.

Mniwasa acknowledged that women also face the unspoken pressure to conform to certain leadership styles.

“I overcame that by choosing authenticity over imitation. Ultimately, I let discipline, integrity, and results speak — and over time, that reshapes perception more powerfully than resistance ever could,” she said.

Her professional affiliations — from the Tanganyika Law Society and East African Law Society to the African Securities Exchanges Association Executive Committee — reflect regional and continental engagement. International trainings with institutions including the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the World Bank and the London Stock Exchange Group Academy expanded her comparative outlook.

Yet her narrative remains rooted locally — from Jangwani Girls to Tabora Girls Secondary School, institutions she credits with instilling early academic discipline.

She advises that girls should know ambition is not arrogance. It is clarity about impact.

“The journey to leadership at institutions such as the DSE is built on discipline, competence, and integrity. Success in law and capital markets is rarely dramatic — it is the result of preparation, consistency, and resilience,” she said.

Institutional reform as legacy

Among her most technically significant contributions is rule-making. Few outside regulatory circles appreciate the complexity of drafting enforceable securities market rules that balance growth with protection. She coordinated the development of International Securities Identification Numbers (ISINs) issuance at the DSE, helped draft 15 East African Community Capital Markets Council Directives, and played a central role in aligning DSE frameworks with international standards while retaining responsiveness to Tanzania’s context.

She also led the Exchange’s engagement process with the World Federation of Exchanges during its inspection and eventual membership onboarding — an endorsement that elevated Tanzania’s exchange within global networks.

Her professional philosophy is clear: rules must outlive personalities.

“If my name is associated with a period where market rules became clearer, stronger, and more aligned with international standards while remaining responsive to Tanzania’s realities, then I will consider that a meaningful and enduring legacy,” she says.

History and Intention

When asked how she hopes history will remember this era, her answer returns to structure rather than spotlight.

In becoming the first woman to act as CEO of the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange, Mary Mniwasa has already altered precedent. But her aspiration is less about symbolism and more about systems.

Institutions, she believes, are built patiently — through disciplined governance, principled leadership and the quiet architecture of reform.