Ice cover on Kilimanjaro rises to 5.92 square kilometres

Moshi. Ice coverage on Mount Kilimanjaro has increased from 2.24 square kilometres in 2010 to 5.92 square kilometres in 2025, according to recent studies.
A First Grade Conservation Officer from the Ecology Conservation Science Unit at Kilimanjaro National Park Authority, Mr Swahibu Massawe, said the increase reflects the impact of ongoing conservation efforts around the mountain.
Mr Massawe made the remarks on March 23, 2026, during a send-off event for 22 staff members from the Tanzania Unit Trust Fund (UTT) and the National Development Corporation, who are undertaking a six-day climb organised by Zara Tours.