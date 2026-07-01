Pacome placed under six-week medical observation after successful surgery

Dar es Salaam. Young Africans (Yanga) attacking midfielder Pacôme Zouzoua has begun his recovery after undergoing successful surgery at Aga Khan Hospital following the injury he sustained in the final match of the 2025/26 NBC Premier League season.

Yanga's Media Officer, Ally Kamwe, confirmed that the operation was completed without complications, marking a positive first step in the Ivorian midfielder's rehabilitation.

Kamwe said doctors have placed Pacôme under close medical observation for the next six weeks to monitor his recovery and assess how he responds to treatment.

He stressed that the six-week period should not be interpreted as a timeline for the player's return to competitive football, but rather as a crucial observation phase during which his recovery will be closely evaluated.

"Another clinical assessment will be conducted after the six weeks to evaluate his healing progress and determine the next phase of his rehabilitation, including a possible return-to-play timeline," the club said in a medical update, urging patience as the player continues his recovery.

Pacôme sustained the injury during Yanga's final league match against JKT Tanzania at Major General Isamuhyo Stadium, an incident that sparked widespread concern across the country's football fraternity.

Messages of support have continued to pour in from across the sport. Among those offering encouragement was the Azam FC technical bench, led by head coach Florent Ibenge, who visited the midfielder in hospital and wished him a speedy recovery.

In a show of sportsmanship, JKT Tanzania also issued a statement expressing regret over the incident, emphasising that there was no malicious intent behind the challenge.

The club said its player, Hassan Wahabi, had no intention of injuring Pacôme and expressed sadness over the outcome.

"The management of JKT Tanzania FC is deeply saddened by the injury suffered by Pacôme Zouzoua and sincerely apologises for the incident, which was not intentional, the statement said.

JKT Tanzania also wished the midfielder a full and speedy recovery, expressing hope that he will return to action in peak condition.