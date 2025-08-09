INEC opens doors for presidential nomination

Dar es Salaam. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has kicked off the presidential race as collection and returning of nomination forms are starting today, August 9, 2025.

Fourteen political parties have already submitted their scheduls to collect the forms in Dodoma over the coming weeks, according to the INEC, marking a key step in the run-up to Tanzania’s general election on October 29.

According to the INEC schedule, the collection and return of presidential and vice-presidential nomination forms will run from August 9 to August 27, 2025.

Nomination forms for parliamentary and ward councillorship positions will be available from August 14 to August 27 – the latter date coinciding with the nomination process itself.

In a statement issued late on Friday, August 8, 2025, INEC director of election Ramadhan Kailima said that, so far, 14 political parties have submitted official letters indicating the dates and times their nominated candidates will collect the forms.

“The commission has written to the respective political parties to inform them of the timetable for the issuance of nomination forms. It is important to note that this schedule applies only to the 14 parties that have submitted their details as of Friday. Should other parties come forward, we will prepare a corresponding timetable,” Mr Kailima explained.

He added that parties whose candidates will be collecting forms at the INEC offices in Njedengwa, Dodoma, starting today include the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) at 11:00am, followed by the NRA at 2:00pm.

“On August 9, at 4:00pm, it will be the turn of the AAFP. On August 10, Democracy Makini will collect theirs at 9:00am, NLD at 12:00 noon, and UPDP at 3:00pm. On August 11, Ada Tadea will collect at 9:00am, UMD at 12:00 noon, and TLP also at 12:00 noon,” he said.

Mr Kailima further noted that on August 12, at 9:00am, CCK will collect their forms, followed by ADC at 3:00pm. On August 13, DP will collect at 9:00am, while on August 14 , it will be the turn of NCCR–Mageuzi at 12:00 noon.

Some party leaders and aspirants who spoke to sister paper Mwananchi, expressed readiness to embark on the journey towards contesting in the October elections.

ADC Chairperson Shaban Itutu said everything was on track and that the party would begin its journey from Dar es Salaam to Dodoma a day before collecting the forms.

“We will start our trip in Dar es Salaam, travelling with our candidate and making stops at various locations to introduce them to the public,” said Mr Itutu.

AAFP secretary general Rashid Rai added: “All preparations are going well. We are simply waiting for the scheduled date to collect the forms.”

For his part, NLD presidential candidate Doyo Hassan Doyo said he and his running mate, Chausiku Khatib Mohamed, would collect their forms on August 9, 2025 at 12:30pm.