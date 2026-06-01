INUKA Money Market Fund surges to Sh33.8bn as investor demand rises

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian investors are increasingly turning to low-risk collective investment schemes, with the Inuka Money Market Fund growing more than threefold to Sh33.88 billion within just over a year of operations.

The fund, managed by Orbit Securities Ltd, expanded from Sh10.11 billion at inception in November 2024 to Sh33.88 billion by December 31, 2025, representing growth of about 235 percent, according to figures presented at its annual general meeting held on Friday in Dar es Salaam.

Net asset value (NAV) per unit rose from Sh100.4507 to Sh121.0637 over the same period, reflecting steady returns driven by disciplined portfolio management and reinvestment of income.

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Orbit Securities chief executive officer Godfrey Malauri said the performance reflected both strong investor appetite and the establishment of a functional investment platform.

“The demand has been real, the execution has been credible and the foundation we have laid positions us well for what lies ahead,” he said.

Mr Malauri said the early phase of the fund focused on building systems for portfolio management, compliance, reporting and client servicing.

“We processed Sh41.8 billion in subscriptions and Sh11.4 billion in redemptions, which reflects genuine investor appetite for the product,” he said.

He said that the fund would in 2026 expand distribution channels across the country and improve access for retail investors outside major urban centres.

“We see significant opportunity in the continued development of Tanzania’s collective investment schemes industry,” he said.

Board chairman Rweyunga Malauri said the growth reflected increasing trust in regulated capital market products but stressed the need for strong governance and transparency.

As at December 31, 2025, total assets stood at Sh34.19 billion, with 69.69 percent invested in government securities, 28.54 percent in collective investment schemes, 1.10 percent in cash and 0.66 percent in corporate bonds.