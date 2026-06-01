Tanapa unveils new entry permits to boost park management

Arusha. Tanzania National Parks (Tanapa) has introduced redesigned entry permits featuring the unique identity of each national park, in a move aimed at improving visitor experience, strengthening security and enhancing park management systems.

The permits are being rolled out across all Tanapa-managed parks and include visual elements specific to each destination, allowing visitors to easily identify the park they are entering while improving permit verification and monitoring.

Speaking during the launch in Arusha over the weekend, Tanapa Conservation Commissioner, Mr Musa Nasoro Kuji, said the initiative is part of wider efforts to improve service delivery and modernise park operations.

“The redesigned permits are part of our broader efforts to improve the quality of services offered to visitors while ensuring greater transparency, accountability and operational efficiency across our national parks,” said Mr Kuji.

He said the permits carry distinct park identities, helping visitors connect more closely with destinations while supporting better entry data management.

Tanzania’s national parks, including Serengeti, Kilimanjaro, Tarangire, Ruaha and Nyerere, are among the country’s leading tourism attractions, drawing hundreds of thousands of visitors annually.

According to Tanapa, the new permits also include enhanced security and traceability features aimed at reducing fraud and improving visitor tracking, in line with ongoing digital transformation in the tourism sector.

Mr Kuji said the system reflects Tanapa’s focus on combining conservation with improved visitor services.

“Modern tourists expect efficiency, transparency and well-managed experiences. These permits support those expectations while strengthening our conservation mandate,” he said.

Tanapa said the initiative builds on its broader reforms, including ISO 9001:2015 certification for quality management systems and international recognition for service standards.

Tourism remains a key foreign exchange earner for Tanzania, with national parks playing a central role in revenue generation and conservation financing.

During the last financial year, Tanapa collected Sh500 billion, above its target of Sh430 billion.